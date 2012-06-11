Book Blast: The Secret of the Woods Book 1 by Sara Beth Harper - Win a $25 Gift Card
Inside the Book:
Title: The Secret of the Woods
Author: Sara Beth Harper
Publisher: XLibrisUS
Genre: Fantasy
Format: Ebook
Leaving their rough street life behind, five children escape into the forest, which turns out to be more dangerous than their former life had been. Evil goblins, the orcs, and their dogs track them through the wilderness, desiring the magic piece they unwittingly acquired when Michael promised a dying boy he would deliver it to Camelot. They didn’t know the danger that dogged the footsteps of the person that possessed it! Scared, lost, and confused, they stumble through the days, trying to find answers though they could trust no one. They find their inner strength and determination and vicious will to survive. They find friends when they need them the most, and they find love and happiness at the most unexpected places. They overcome fear and hate and finally know they are here for a reason when their unexpected, surprising identity comes to light.
Meet the Author:Sara Beth Harper lives in the hills of south eastern Ohio with her big family. Was inspired to write by sleepless nights and a vivid imagination. Loves anything nature, cooking, friends, family and Jesus. She holds Him and her faith closely and knows she could not have written without Him!
