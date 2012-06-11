Interview with Glenn W. Powell, Author of 'My Last Baggage Call' @glennwpowell1 #interview

For more information, or to contact Glenn Powell regarding availability for speaking opportunities, please email him at glennwpowell@aol.com. Visit his website at: http://www.gwpowell.com

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I started thinking about writing the book ten years into my military career, around 1992. At that point, I knew that I had a story inside of me to tell. Back then, it was more like a mental journal of my life than an actual book. It wasn’t until my health scare in 2013/2014, that I decided that it was time to put my thoughts and journey into words.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It was very hard to write this book because I had to allow myself and my family to be totally open and honest. It is hard to open up to total strangers about your background. You have a feeling of doubt and will you be judged.



One tip that I would give is to believe in yourself and the story that you are going to tell. You have to think as a reader. What motivates you and what would possibly motivate others.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



My publisher is Janice Kearney of WOW Publishing. I met Janice in 1992 during my time working during the Clinton Administration. She was the diarist for President Clinton.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





I didn’t really realize just how much work went into getting your book published.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





At the moment, I’m getting ready to do more research about my family roots in Rison, Arkansas. I don’t have a publishing timeline yet as I want to make sure that I have enough historical data to base a story upon.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





The one fact would be that I had the opportunity as a military member to work for three Presidential administrations, as military members move around constantly.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





No matter who you are, or what your circumstances are in life, you can set goals and with hard work achieve them.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Everyone has a story to tell. You just need to step out on faith and tell it.





About the Book:



