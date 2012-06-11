Interview with Glenn W. Powell, Author of 'My Last Baggage Call' @glennwpowell1 #interview
Sergeant First Class Glenn W. Powell (Retired) is a native of Toledo, Ohio. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1982 and retired in 2002. During his military career, he served as a heavy vehicle driver, a squad leader, and non-commissioned officer.
In September 1991, SFC Powell joined the George HW Bush White House as a chauffeur, and in 1992, was promoted to transportation coordinator for the white house Press Corps, serving in the Clinton Administration.
In December 1995, he assumed the duties of transportation supervisor for Air Force One.
In January 2001, during his service under President George W. Bush, SFC Powell was transferred to the White House Military Office, Customer Support and Organizational Development where he served as deputy director.
SFC Powell retired with distinction from the Military in 2002. He received numerous awards and decorations throughout his service, including the Legion of Merit Metal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the United States Army Achievement Medal with four oak leaf clusters. He received U.S. Service Ribbons for both domestic and overseas service.
Glenn and Ronda Holloway Powell have been married for 25 years, and have three sons, Darius, Warren, and Glenn, II. They reside in Virginia.
His latest book is My Last Baggage Call Aboard Air Force One: A Journey of Sacrifice, Service, Family and Friendship.
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
I started thinking about writing the book ten years into my military career, around 1992. At that point, I knew that I had a story inside of me to tell. Back then, it was more like a mental journal of my life than an actual book. It wasn’t until my health scare in 2013/2014, that I decided that it was time to put my thoughts and journey into words.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
It was very hard to write this book because I had to allow myself and my family to be totally open and honest. It is hard to open up to total strangers about your background. You have a feeling of doubt and will you be judged.
One tip that I would give is to believe in yourself and the story that you are going to tell. You have to think as a reader. What motivates you and what would possibly motivate others.
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
My publisher is Janice Kearney of WOW Publishing. I met Janice in 1992 during my time working during the Clinton Administration. She was the diarist for President Clinton.
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
I didn’t really realize just how much work went into getting your book published.
Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
At the moment, I’m getting ready to do more research about my family roots in Rison, Arkansas. I don’t have a publishing timeline yet as I want to make sure that I have enough historical data to base a story upon.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
The one fact would be that I had the opportunity as a military member to work for three Presidential administrations, as military members move around constantly.
Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
No matter who you are, or what your circumstances are in life, you can set goals and with hard work achieve them.
Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Everyone has a story to tell. You just need to step out on faith and tell it.
SFC Powell was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He says his real-life journey began in 1982 when he bypassed his high school graduation to join the U.S. Army. That journey would take him from Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Manheim, Germany where he met Ronda Holloway, a young, beautiful soldier and fellow Ohioan, who has been his wife and soulmate for 25 years.
Powell’s poignant and inspiring story includes both, his own memories, and memories from some 50 white house colleagues, family members and lifelong military buddies who enriched his life, and made an indelible impact on his journey. SFC Powell’s story is that of a restless young man who grew up in a working-class environment with ample opportunities to journey down the wrong path. Yet, thanks to his childhood village –the many role models whose lives exemplified the best in American values—made all the difference in his journey.
Except for that “village,” of his childhood, Glenn believes his story might have had a different ending. The hardworking citizens living purpose-filled lives, served as a buffer against the discontent and civil unrest plaguing the rest of world. The centerpiece of that village, Glenn says, was his parents who, while they never lived under one roof, both loved him unconditionally.
Margaret Powell was a young single working mother, and a constant reminder of the importance of working toward excellence at one’s chosen career. She would become Kroger Stores’ first African American manager. His father, a prominent entrepreneur in the Toledo area, would remain a constant in Glenn’s life until the end.
Glenn says these lessons sustained him throughout his journey – from the pampered child, to the responsible teen, to the ambitious young soldier, to the doting husband and father; and the loyal and “never say never” Sergeant and aide to the President of the United States of America.
“My Last Baggage Call Aboard AF1” chronicles a most amazing journey that magically transformed Glenn Powell’s life, and so richly impacted those who knew him.
Glenn W. Powell was a featured speaker on The Christian Authors on Tour TV Show. Hosted by Leroy Mckenzie Jr. and Lynn Pinder. Watch the CAOT TV replay of the interview: https://youtu.be/1OfUReG_VAk
