Interview with Joab Stieglitz, Author of 'The Old Man's Request'

Joab Stieglitz was born and raised in the Warren, New Jersey. He is an Application Consultant for a software company. He has also worked as a software trainer, a network engineer, a project manager, and a technical writer over his 30 year career. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.

Joab is an avid tabletop RPG player and game master of horror, espionage, fantasy, and science fiction genres, including Savage Worlds (Mars, Deadlands, Agents of Oblivion, Apocalypse Prevention Inc, Herald: Tesla and Lovecraft, Thrilling Tales, and others), Call of Cthulhu, Lamentations of the Flame Princess, and Pathfinder.

Joab channeled his role-playing experiences in the Utgarda Series, which are pulp adventure novels with Lovecraftian influences set in the 1920’s.

















About the Book:

Title: THE OLD MAN’S REQUEST

Author: Joab Stieglitz

Publisher: Rantings of a Wandering Mind

Pages: 117

Genre: Historical Suspense





BOOK BLURB:

An Innocent Favor for a Dying Old Friend…

Fifty years ago, a group of college friends dabbled in the occult and released a malign presence on the world. Now, on his deathbed, the last of the students, now a trustee of Reister University enlists the aid of three newcomers to banish the thing they summoned.

Russian anthropologist Anna Rykov, doctor Harry Lamb, and Father Sean O’Malley are all indebted the ailing trustee for their positions. Together, they pursue the knowledge and resources needed to perform the ritual.

Hampered by the old man’s greedy son, the wizened director of the university library, and a private investigator with a troubled past, can they perform the ritual and banish the entity?

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I am a big role-player and have written numerous adventures, character backgrounds, and other material for a variety of genres. I took notes of the games I ran over the years, and ideas from some of those became the inspiration for my books.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Writing the books was the easy part. I outlined the plots in terms of 10 chapters each. As I composed, some chapters expanded to two or three. I followed my outlines fairly closely. The most challenging aspect of this enterprise has been promotion. I try to write a 1500-2000 word chapter each week, but that is constrained by the requirements of my day job, running/playing in several games each week (which does provide inspiration for future projects), and my family.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

When I wrote the first book, The Old Man’s Request, I didn’t write it to sell. I wanted to achieve publication. So I went with Createspace. The publishing process was simple and I am happy with the product.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I have a couple of projects in progress. I’m about 15,000 words into book 5 of the Utgarda Series, which I hope to publish in the third quarter of 2019. I also have an outline for a novel about the secret occult war in World War II. And I am considering a fantasy adventure where all the characters are dragons. On another tack, I have short stories in progress about an overly confident heir to a fortune and the people around him who get him out of trouble, and steampunk stories about the all female colonization of Venus.





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

My first three books, The Old Man’s Request, The Missing Medium, and The Other Realm comprise the Utgarda Trilogy, which are the first three books in the Utgarda Series. I am currently writing a second, as yet unnamed, trilogy featuring some of the same characters. My books are all available in Kindle, paperback, and audiobook formats on Amazon.



