Interview with Rachel Marie Martin, Author of 'The Brave Art of Motherhood'





Rachel Marie Martin believes in the power of the human spirit to overcome, to thrive and to find deep joy and because of that she pours out her heart via these platforms: she is the writer behind the site FindingJoy.net, partner of BloggingConcentrated.com, co-host of the Amplify Podcast, and a featured writer for The Huffington Post. Her first book, "The Brave Art of Motherhood", published by Penguin Random House, was released on October 9, 2018.



She speaks worldwide about a variety of empowering topics ranging from motherhood to social media marketing to website strategy to writing to creating an authentic community. She believes in living each day intentionally and loves working with others to cultivate a vision, realize their potential and see their dreams become a reality.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I’ve been writing my website Finding Joy for over ten years and one of the most common questions I receive is regarding if I had a book. My readers had seen me go through tremendous life challenges – divorce, dealing with finances, starting a successful business ­– and wanted to learn the steps to finding joy, happiness and purpose again. At a certain point you either look at opportunity and run after it or you ignore it. Clearly, I chose to follow opportunity and from that The Brave Art of Motherhood was born.









Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Writing a book is exhilarating and challenging, wonderful and crushing, easy and difficult, freeing and painful and in the end one of the most rewarding accomplishments. I would tell other writers to check your ego at the door and to allow others to help, critique and give suggestions. But, despite checking the ego, I would also emphasize to be strong in your convictions, to protect your voice and to keep your writing true to who you are and your audience knows.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My book is published by Waterbrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





That I could, at any time, have 65k words floating around in my head for nine months.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Right now we are letting the readers read Brave Art of Motherhood and introducing my new readers to the my first book ‘Dear Mom Letters’. What comes next will just be a surprise to us all.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



I guess I’m always surprised that new moms, old moms and grandmas love the book. Perhaps it is the grandmas that are surprised the most. Many tell me that they just weren’t sure about the book since they’d put that chapter largely behind them, then they can’t put it down because it resonates so much with their heart now.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Your heart matters and it’s easy to forget yourself in the middle of mother and think that “I’ll take care of myself” tomorrow. But life is short and there is no greater gift to yourself, your family and your friends when you are brave and fight for your heart, purpose and happiness again.





Full-time FindingJoy.net blogger, speaker, marketer, podcaster, and single mom of seven, Rachel Marie Martin presents a wake-up call to those of us who have found ourselves stuck in the 'I'm just a mom' phase of life.



Yes, this book is about motherhood . . . but really, this book is about finding yourself again and following your passion WHILE being a mom. Inspired by her incredible story, Rachel's words always come straight from the gut; they are visceral, real and soul searching. She challenges you to find the courage to break cycles, to take off masks and not let fear take control. This book is a balance of tough, "no excuses" ways of approaching life, while allowing breathing room and grace for yourself, for as we all know, life and mothering are not perfect.



After inspiring and conversing with thousands of women, Rachel has surmised there is always a reason to hope, to move forward and a reason to dare doing what you thought was impossible. (Yes, including what you are skeptical of accomplishing right now). She encourages you to say yes to your dreams and stop waiting for "someday" or "one day" or "when something happens".



Prepare to change the way you think about yourself and your life. This will be a book you read over and over armed with a highlighter in one hand and a journal for introspection in another.

