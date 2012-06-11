M.D. Fryson on Her Latest Novel and Writing Advice & Giveaway! @madelyn_fryson

I am a wife and mom to three boys. I am an animal lover especially horses that I used to ride, train and show. Someday will do once more!



Favorite books are anything astrology, self help, motivation, romance and humor.



I love chocolate, coffee, my family (not in that order), and the beach.



I like to garden, hike, jog, swim and travel. My oldest two boys tell me I am weird as they laugh and I’ll take that as a good thing. I am told I am witty and sarcastic and I believe that comes out in my writing.





The third installment to this series comes out September, 2019 and I am nearly finished with the last book to the series that comes out in 2020.

















Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





A: I decided to write back in 2015…I had recently been going through some very difficult life situations. At first, I intended to write a true story. Then one day when I sat down to write, I couldn’t do it. I thought to myself, as much as what I wanted to write about and I have been told I should write about, I just couldn’t do it. To me the true story and reality behind it all was too sad even for me to write. However, if I could take some of the nasty character traits of the individuals that were involved and the wonderful character traits of people in my life who have supported me, wrap it into a paranormal love story, sprinkled with a few bits of some of my own personal beliefs about the afterlife spread over the possibilities of the unknown, then that would make for a great story. So, once I decided that, it was easy for me to take the characters and write them into one of my favorite subjects of paranormal, build fantasy worlds and throw in a real place I have visited and love, and that is Salem Massachusetts.

This story is about one individual that I believe many could relate to. The main character throughout the series takes a journey that is full of loss, love, growth and change. She initially suffers loss through her own family by way of secrets. She suffers loss through her own impetuous decisions which ultimately lead her to doubt not only herself, but others around her. Now if I share too much more, then I will spoil the entire series. However, life is a journey and we all as human beings will experience loss, love, growth and change. Some of us more than others. The main character will go through some prolific changes throughout the series alongside characters comprised of traits of real individuals I have encountered in my life. Ones that had an impact on me.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





A. At first it was very difficult for me to write, I was still going through a lot at the time. Made it a little tough to clear my head so to speak. What else made it difficult was right after I started, I found out I was having my third little one, my husband was promoted and we had less than 30 days to sell the house and find a new one in another state. All great and wonderful changes, but big changes that kept me from initially writing and finishing the very first book to the series. Once I made it to Black Widow Curse & The Coven, it was a little easier. The difficulty in writing this book was making sure that even though this is a work of fiction, I wanted to make sure that the hidden meaning and message would some how swim through the story. Keeping it fantasy but sending out a real message to readers. Something that would resonate with them, and send a message that each reader would take that was unique to them. There are several characters that some readers could relate to either by feeling similar qualities, or vicariously by way of knowing someone with similar traits of the characters in the book.





Tips for other writers about making the journey easier is simple but not easy. Simply put, write what you want to write. Write from the heart. Pump out that first draft the way you feel it playing out without too much worry about the little things, get it on paper and read it. Once you have done that, then write from the head. Clean it up, rewrite, take things out, add things in where appropriate…consider what would help readers see what is in your heart through your eyes. Last, after you have added the finishing touches on your story… hopefully you have a story that you love, written in a way that readers can relate to that ultimately give them something to remember. At the end of the day…at the end of the story, it is the way we feel about something that is more memorable than anything else.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

A. Yes, a lot actually. I didn’t realize how much was involved to promote a book this day and age we live in. I like to read a lot, but years back I was a work a holic. I read books by way of running onto them or a friend suggesting it. I wasn’t the reader who spent time on social media discussing books. I was blown away by what is needed to be done well before the book is published in terms of awareness. It has been a huge learning curve.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

A. Currently the third book in this series will be released in September 2019. I just finished the fourth and last book to this series that will be released in the fall of 2020. I am currently writing a new series that will come out between 2020 and 2021.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The love story within in this series is actually based on my husband and I. Now of course, some things that are in the series are figurative and some fiction. But the idea that people who are meant to be together will ultimately end up together no matter how many people, things and situations cause problems or stand in the way. Real love will survive. A concept that for a long time I didn’t believe in, at all. My husband’s character traits, right down to some of his background, music choice and personality influenced the character, Aiden. He made me a believer and was always there, even when I went through my tough times. He was the one that nearly got away.





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





A. Thank you for taking time out of your day, to learn a little about me and my book. I hope the little pieces I shared, left you with a feeling that reading this was worth your time.