Interview with A.S. Fenichel, Author of A Lady's Virtue @asfenichel #interview

Today's guest is A.S. Fenichel, author of the new regency romance, A Lady's Virtue . A.S. is here to talk about her book, writing and what surprised her about getting her book published.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I had long wanted to write a book about loss of spouse. The first book in the series, A Lady’s Honor is that book. Having been widowed at a young age, that story had been living within me for a long time. In fact, I had remarried and been happily in love for many years before I gained the courage to write it.

Originally the books were about ladies who could no longer find husbands due to their age, but my publisher said they needed more to hold them together. That was how the Everton Domestic Society was formed. I needed a safe harbor for these splendid women. It solved a lot of my other problems too, like keeping up the propriety of Regency England.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I think it’s important to note that these stories live inside me. If you have a story to tell, then you have to get it out. That’s not to say writing is easy, it can be very trying some days and filled with joy the next. However, the story has to come out, so I keep at it until the end.

My best advice is, write every day. It’s like any muscle. It needs exercise. The more you write the better you get. It never gets easy, at least not for me. But there’s a joy in the process that can’t be found in any other way.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I write for Kensington Publishing in their Lyrical line. I submitted back in 2014 and they accepted. I’ve written ten books with them.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?



Well, I didn’t get rich. LOL. Actually, that wasn’t a surprise. I think the biggest surprise was how much work (besides writing and editing) an author has to do to make a career out of fiction writing.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?



I’m finishing up the editing of A Lady Past. It’s the fourth and final book in the Everton Domestic Society series and will be release on November 19. 2019.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





All the ladies in my books, including A Lady’s Virtue, are empowered. I don’t write about shrinking violets. Even the ladies who seem meek have strength that always shows itself. Sylvia is a tough cookie. She doesn’t need a man to keep her safe or support her. The best part is, Anthony knows it and still can’t live without her.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



I love the idea of women in history being tougher than we’ve been led to believe. Look at Anne in Jane Austen’s Persuasion. She might have been influenced once, but she learned from it and never allowed pressure to sway her again. She remained single until she could find her true love again.

That’s my message: True love is worth waiting for. It’s worth almost any cost.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Thank you for having me. I’ve enjoyed our chat. I hope you’ll all love A Lady’s Virtue as much as I loved writing it.



