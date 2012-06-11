Interview with Kevin C. Alston, Author of 'The 'Real' American Diet @kcasrkev1 #interview

The correlation between what we eat & the epidemic-like rise in diseases of today has the author on an impassioned mission to get to the bottom of what he thinks is a big conspiracy by our government & Big Business. Born & raised in the small town of Mullins, SC, by God-fearing parents who instilled religion into his life at an early age, he's had an insatiable appetite for knowledge since birth. God blessed him with a keen, analytical mind, & an almost feverish desire to help others. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran, married to the love of his life, with five wonderful kids, & a deep passion that still burns within him to help the less fortunate, through whatever means necessary.The correlation between what we eat & the epidemic-like rise in diseases of today has the author on an impassioned mission to get to the bottom of what he thinks is a big conspiracy by our government & Big Business.





I've been writing poems for years now, all the way back to 2000, I do believe was the first time I wrote one. I've written several since then, & I believe that they got progressively better, especially in content & originality. The odd thing to me about most of these poems is the fact that I wrote most while at work. I build engines for Chrysler, & when there was a lull in the work process, oftentimes I'd stop & start writing something that I'd come up with. Sometimes, I'd write a complete poem in about an hour. All my friends, & a few of my coworkers kept begging me to write a book of poems. I never did, mainly because a lot of my poems were of a personal nature. I did write one poem about breast cancer awareness, so I do believe that's where my inspiration came from with The Real American Diet. Seeing loved ones, friends, & coworkers struggle, & oftentimes, succumbing to Cancer was definitely the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back. I had to do something, I felt. Being a very analytical person, it wasn't that hard to put it all together. I call it the fight against all diseases, but Cancer is the ultimate villain that I put the cape on & S on my chest to combat.





It wasn't that it was hard, per se. Just jot down all your thoughts, then put it away. Go back to it later, read what you've written, & add, or subtract, from the original. Having a passion for whatever you are writing makes it much easier, I believe.





Xlibris Publishing out of Bloomington, Indiana, is my publisher. God directed me to them, or them to me.





I more or less was surprised about the cost associated with getting it published. It is definitely not cheap, but I was prepared, once I decided to do it.





As soon as I had The Real American Diet published, I already had an idea for writing another book. I even came up with a name for it, but I decided against it for now, until I can get my first out to the masses, but I'm definitely ready for the sequel.





One fact that people will find surprising, shocking even, is how we have been manipulated all these years in how we have been trained to eat the wrong way. It's mind-boggling to me. It was set up easily, & we fell hard for it. Like rats in a lab, we are living the experiment that was set up, deliberately, to keep the money wheels churning.





The message that I am trying to get across, basically, is that even though we have been misled when it comes to eating properly, with a couple of tweaks, we can reverse the damage that has been done, & eat our way to longer, healthier lives. I don't tell you what to eat. I just give you some basic steps that will help you steer your ship on the right course, because the one that was designed for us to be on, the Western Diet is the name of this disease-creating behemoth, is slowly running us aground, to put it mildly. It shouldn't cost us a king's ransom to get the results we desire, to live longer, healthier lives.

Good health is your greatest wealth. Eat to Live. And be smart about it.









Title: THE ‘REAL’ AMERICAN DIET

Author: Kevin Alston

Publisher: Xlibris Publishing

Pages: 48

Genre: Memoir/Nonfiction





BOOK BLURB:

This book is a culmination of the author's life, but mainly the past 10 years, where personal tragedies have led him to discover more about the correlation with food, nutrition & the diseases of today, & how it affects us all.





This program is an experiment of sorts, with the author using himself as the guinea pig, with positive results having been discovered, & hopefully, in time, even bigger positive results yet to come.





Between our government & Big Business, we, the people, are already involved in an experiment. It's like a big laboratory. With all of the harmful toxins that are allowed in our air, food, & water, diseases are at epidemic-like levels, & the author, for one, would like to know if there is more to this than is being told to us. It speaks volumes when other nations refuse to accept grains & meats from us, or at least it does to the author.





Most of the ailments we suffer from today emanate from our guts, & our poor diets keep the sickness-wheels turning, costing each of us millions of dollars, a whole lot of heartache, pain, & suffering. It's time to make a change, & that change started with the author's experiment on himself.





