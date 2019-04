The Writing Life with Victoria Landis, Author of 'Jordan'

Since I experienced exactly that, I can tell you I tried not to be hurt by it and soldiered on. My own mother told me when I started that maybe I should write children’s books. She didn’t mean YA or middle grade, either. She meant picture books for three-year-olds. My ex rolled his eyes at my efforts. My sister confessed to me that no one in the family wanted to read what I’d sent them (I was wondering why they didn’t) because they were so afraid the writing wouldn’t be any good, and then what would they say? No one thought I could—except me. Now, many years later, all of them read my books and recommend them to their friends. Once they saw that well-respected fiction authors were reading and reviewing my books, they got on board.