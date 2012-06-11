Book Video Teaser: Moments That Made America by Geoff Armstrong #bookvideo #bookteaser

Title: MOMENTS THAT MADE AMERICA: FROM THE ICE AGE TO THE ALAMO

Author: Geoff Armstrong

Publisher: History Publishing Company

Pages: 254

Genre: American History





BOOK BLURB:





From its geological birth during the breakup of the Pangaea supercontinent millions of years ago, through the nation-shaping key events that led to its political independence from the British superpower, and other crucial, sometimes miraculous events that worked to create the nation,explores those defining moments, both tragic and inspirational that profoundly shaped the nation and its people – crucial turning points that worked inexorably to mold and make America. These pivotal “tipping” events formed America’s geographical, sociological, political and historical landscape. Part 1 culminates with the discovery of gold in California and the role it played in fulfilling America’s dream of Manifest Destiny.