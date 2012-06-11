Interview with Laura Simmons & Enter $25 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway!

Today's guest is paranormal romance author Laura Simmons. Laura is the author of the new book, Tough Karma: A Race Against Time. She is here to talk about her book, writing and what surprised her about getting her book published. Don't forget to enter the giveaway at the very bottom to win a $25 Amazon Gift Card!

Welcome to The Writer's Life, Laura! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





I love the subjects of reincarnation, astral travel, and psychic phenomena, and wanted to write a dark and suspenseful story which contained life and death situations for the main characters.





When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I came up with the idea to write Tough Karma: A Race Against Time as I was finishing my debut novel, Little Bits of Karma. Little Bits of Karma is on the sweet and spiritual side of storytelling, however, it gave birth to the supernatural thriller that is Tough Karma. Tough Karma is a stand-alone story.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



I self-published using a vanity press called Outskirts Press. I found them by doing a Google search for self-publishing companies. I have used them to publish the three books I have written. I work a full-time job and don’t have the energy to do everything myself. I realize that vanity presses have a bad reputation among many in the indie author community, but my experience with Outskirts has been a good one. I would still be struggling through publishing my first book if they didn’t exist.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Absolutely! I paid to have my book covers professionally done. Outskirts Press provided this service and I was blown away with how they took my ideas and created such beautiful, professional covers. I’ve had many compliments on my book covers. It is worth the investment.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Writing fictional stories about reincarnation, astral travel, and alternate dimensions requires a great deal of thought, organization, and imagination. I had to imagine what kind of situation or events might happen in a character’s current life due to some actions from a past life. Keeping track of the different events past and present, and writing them so that they are interesting and make sense to the reader is a challenge. The only tip I have for someone attempting to write about these topics is to make the writing simple so you don’t lose and confuse the reader.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m currently writing my fourth book which is tentatively titled, Darkest Karma. It is part of my unofficial Karma Series, and should be read after reading Tough Karma and Dark Karma. Darkest Karma is about a cursed sword, a jealous immortal out for revenge, otherworldly forces in a battle for a woman’s life, and a love which transcends space and time. Can the darkest karma be undone? If so, at what cost? I anticipate publishing it sometime in late 2020. My plan is to include it in a box-set with the other two titles.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





The message I hope I’m getting across is that actions both good and bad can have far-reaching consequences, so be mindful of how you treat others. I believe it is an important message, and I’m sure that Karma never loses an address.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Yes. I want to say thank you to everyone who took the time to read this interview.

















Laura Simmons grew up in northern Virginia and spent most of her career working for various Department of Defense contractors in the Washington, DC area. She has a fascination with all things metaphysical. She enjoys writing, jigsaw puzzles, adult coloring books, vacationing at the beach with her husband, and studying tarot cards and other types of divination systems.





























Title: TOUGH KARMA: A RACE AGAINST TIME

Author: Laura Simmens

Publisher: Outskirts Press

Pages: 224

Genre: Paranormal Romance





BOOK BLURB:

Astral travel and a deadly secret make for a gripping paranormal romance from start to finish.





Amber Macklin's world is cruelly shattered when she loses her baby girl three months after her husband's sudden death. Her cousin, Bryce, comes to her rescue, moving her into his home for fear she will kill herself from the grief. He provides solace and a shoulder to cry on, and he has loved her as more than a cousin for a long time. Amber and Bryce soon discover they are not blood relatives, which opens the door for romance as he pulls her through her darkest hours. When Mike, a college friend of Bryce's, stops by to visit, Amber senses a deadly secret behind his nice guy persona. She has a frightening dream that Mike is trying to kill her and recurring sleepwalking episodes where she draws detailed pictures of him torturing her. Deeply troubled, Bryce uses his ability to astral travel to investigate Mike and uncover his terrifying past. Mike has had his eye on Amber for some time, and when he learns that Bryce and Amber have become lovers, he is furious. Mike abducts Amber and takes her to his rural Georgia hideaway, and Bryce must rely on his astral abilities to track her down. But will he be too late?







