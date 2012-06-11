Interview with Maya Berger: 'If you want to write a book, you just need to start writing' @maya_berger #interview

Today's guest is chick lit author Maya Berger. Maya is the author of the new book, Off Shore Secrets. She is here to talk about her book, writing and what surprised her about getting her book published.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





A few years ago I got sick and no-one knew exactly what was wrong with me. I couldn’t walk or sit and I spent most of my days reading and visiting different doctors. Eventually, I found help in alternative medicine and later in Western medicine and I wanted to write a book which would help others to find strength and fight for their health. Through the process of creating my first nonfiction book, Luna Tree I fell in love with writing and have continued writing to this day. I feel I’m developing as a writer with each book I write. I also see changes in myself as a person and I am thankful for that. My latest book, Off Shore Secrets is an Adventure Chick Lit novel about a group of friends in their twenties and their young, untamable spirits taking them on new adventures while spending time traveling around the Adriatic coast. I, myself, had a tight group of friends in my twenties and I fondly remember all the escapades we went through in that period of my life. Since I am from Croatia, I wanted to write an adventure taking place in my home country, which has a beautiful, deep blue, calm and very swimmable sea and a thousand-plus little islands and beautiful fishing towns. One of the coastal towns is Dubrovnik which many know from the Game of Thrones, but there are also many other lesser known, but equally gorgeous places and through my novel, you’ll get to know some of them.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I love to write and while I wouldn’t mind having a publisher, I haven’t tried to find one yet. With the ease of self-publishing, many successful writers these days don’t have a publisher so for now, I am a self-published author.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





At the moment, my main concerns are with the theme of a novel and the characters and plot and my writing style. If I worried about that with my first book, a memoir, I would probably never have published a book in my life.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





I believe the book cover is a very important factor in the selling process. The buyer cannot see your plot or your writing style initially. The first thing they see is the cover and if they like it, they’ll read the blurb and possibly buy the book. But if they don’t like it, they’ll probably skip the whole thing.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I don’t think there is a formula. Everyone has a story, but not everyone writes it. It takes time and patience to write as with anything else in life. If you want it badly enough, you’ll do it. It’s great to have an editor who understands your needs and helps you develop your writing skills. However, a good editor is not always that easy to find.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I want to write a family drama novel. I love the human psyche and would like to write a novel that shows the impact people have on each other.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Off Shore Secrets is my third novel about the same group of friends. In each book, they visit a different part of Europe. I wonder if they’ll ever go somewhere further than Europe.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I love the fact that Croatia is becoming a more popular tourist destination, not only the Adriatic coast itself, but also my hometown, Zagreb. I hope people get to know Croatia a little better through my book while at the same time enjoying reading a romance novel with a bit of a twist.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





If you want to write a book, you just need to start writing.

Maya Berger is the author of a memoir focusing on women’s personal growth called Luna Tree and its sequel In the Pursuit of Change. She took a break from writing about life and personal growth to write adventure stories about two young women just out of university trying to make important decisions in their life like who to date, who to socialise with, how to travel with no money and how to act in potentially dangerous situations. The most important lessons they learn are how to depend on each other and rely on themselves.

Maya is a 44-year-old living in Zagreb, Croatia with her husband and their three-year- old daughter. She is a marketing graduate, pilates instructor, she promotes Croatia as a tourist destination and she loves to read and write.

www.mayabergerauthor.com Website:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maya___berger

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MayaBergerTheAuthor/





Title: OFF SHORE SECRETS

Author: Maya Berger

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 252

Genre: Chick Lit





BOOK BLURB:

Single again, Maya and her bestie, Una, make plans to sail around the beautiful Adriatic Coast on board a luxury yacht. Fun in the sun with friends is just what these two need this summer.





Maya shouldn’t be attracted to Adrian—the cocky, handsome Spaniard on board—especially when after a passionate night, he calls out another girl’s name in his sleep.





Una, who is supposed to be in a long distance relationship, hooks up with a stranger and sneaks him on board. The next day, the stranger is gone and so is some very expensive jewelry. When Una goes missing too, Maya wants to help her, but what is Una’s involvement?





And who is the mysterious girl Adrian mumbles about in his sleep? Perhaps it is something to do with Una’s secretive and reckless behavior. Maya has a lot of questions, but no one seems ready to give her the answers.

