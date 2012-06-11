Character Guest Post with Harrison Stockton of The Desire Card by Lee Matthew Goldberg @leemattheg #characterguestpost

Have we got a treat for you! Today's guest is Harrison Stockton. Haven't heard of him? Shame on you! He's in Lee Matthew Goldberg's new crime/suspense novel The Desire Card! Take it away, Harrison!

I'm Harrison Stockton. I've just learned that I have liver cirrhosis and that it's hard to move up on the donor list. So, outlook not so good. For the past twenty years, I've moved up the ladder and Sanford & Co. in Mergers & Acquisitions. I made a lot of money and had the ability to get whatever I wanted, but now I have been fired too. My wife Helene nor my children know about my condition. I'm am even hesitant to tell them about being laid off. They can clearly tell my health has declined but do not know the severity. I have been given a beacon of hope. The Desire Card. A company that promises any wish fulfilled for the right price, included in my severance package when I was let go. Would they have the ability to move me up on a donor list? Or if that is an impossibility, are there more unsavory methods that could get me the new liver I need? The Card says to call. The line is ringing. What should I say? What would you say if you were desperate?









Lee Matthew Goldberg is the author of SLOW DOWN and THE MENTOR (St. Martin’s Press), which was acquired by Macmillan Entertainment with the film in development. He has been published in multiple languages and nominated for the 2018 Prix du Polar. The first two books in a thriller series, THE DESIRE CARD and PREY NO MORE, are forthcoming from Fahrenheit Press in winter 2019. His pilots and screenplays have been finalists in Script Pipeline, Stage 32, We Screenplay, the New York Screenplay, Screencraft, and the Hollywood Screenplay contests. After graduating with an MFA from the New School, his writing has also appeared in the anthology DIRTY BOULEVARD, The Millions, The Montreal Review, The Adirondack Review, Essays & Fictions, The New Plains Review, and others. He is the co-curator of The Guerrilla Lit Reading Series (guerrillalit.wordpress.com). He lives in New York City. Follow him at leematthewgoldberg.com and @LeeMatthewG.. That’s the promise the Desire Card gives to its elite clients. But if the Card doesn’t feel like they’ve been justly compensated, the “price” will be more menacing than the clients could ever imagine.Harrison Stockton learns this lesson all too well. Harrison has lived an adult life of privilege and excess: a high-powered job on Wall Street along with a fondness for alcohol and pills, and a family he adores, yet has no time for. All of this comes crashing to a halt when he loses his executive job and discovers he has liver cirrhosis with mere months left to live.After finding himself far down on the donor list, Harrison takes matters into his own hands. This decision sparks a gritty and gripping quest that takes him to the slums of Mumbai in search of a black market organ and forces him under the Desire Card’s thumb. When his moral descent threatens his wife and children, Harrison must decide whether to save himself at any cost, or do what’s right and put a stop to the Card.THE DESIRE CARD is a taut international thriller that explores what a man will do to survive when money isn’t always enough to get everything he desires. It’s the first book in a series followed by PREY NO MORE that focuses on other people indebted to this sinister organization, where the actual price is the cost of one’s soul“Careful what you wish for, especially from a nefarious shadow organization, in this gripping start to Lee Matthew Goldberg’s fast-paced, highly compelling, buzz worthy new series. If you love characters morally compromised, richly drawn, and constantly surprising, you’ll love THE DESIRE CARD. I burned through the first book and can’t wait to get my hands on PREY NO MORE to see where this endlessly exciting story takes me next! Loved it!” – Daniel Palmer, critically acclaimed suspense author