Review: From Idea to Reality: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Meaningful Business Growth, by Jean Paulynice
Title: From Idea to Reality: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Meaningful Business Growth
Author: Jean Paul Paulynice, MBA
Publisher: PAULYNICE CONSULTING GROUP, LLC
Publisher’s contact info: INFO@PAULYNICECONSULTING.COM
Website: https://www.jeanpaulpaulynice.com/
Genre: Self-help/Inspirational
Publication Date: June 2019
ISBN: 978-1-7330427-1-0 (Hardback) $19.99
ISBN: 978-1-7330427-2-7 (Paperback) $14.99
ISBN: 978-1-7330427-7-2 (eBook) $7.99
Find out more on Amazon.
Have you ever thought of starting a business? Do you already have a business but wish to step it up to the next level?
In From Idea to Reality, successful entrepreneur and coach Jean Paulynice draws from personal experience, revealing the secrets he shares with clients and providing you with essential information as if he were your own personal coach guiding you along the way.
In this workbook-style, step-by-step A to Z guide, you’ll learn:
- How to structure your business for growth
- How to market and promote your products
- Collaboration
- Product pricing
- Industry trends
- The importance of sharing your story, and much more.
As the author states, passion fires you along the way and purpose sustains you, but of course, there are clearly challenges. By using this workbook, which has ample space for notes, you’ll be able to brainstorm, self reflect, and develop a plan/strategy, as well as become aware of not only your strengths but also your weaknesses and obstacles. In addition, you’ll be able to join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.
Written in an engaging, conversational style, From Idea to Reality will help push you forward and gather momentum, improving your chances of discovering and fulfilling your true potential and increase your chance of success. No matter your type of entrepreneurship, this book will be helpful if you’re starting out or would like to take your business to the next level.
Leave a Comment