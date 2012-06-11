Review: From Idea to Reality: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Meaningful Business Growth, by Jean Paulynice

Title: From Idea to Reality: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Meaningful Business Growth

Author: Jean Paul Paulynice, MBA

Publisher: PAULYNICE CONSULTING GROUP, LLC

Genre: Self-help/Inspirational

Publication Date: June 2019





Have you ever thought of starting a business? Do you already have a business but wish to step it up to the next level?





In From Idea to Reality, successful entrepreneur and coach Jean Paulynice draws from personal experience, revealing the secrets he shares with clients and providing you with essential information as if he were your own personal coach guiding you along the way.





In this workbook-style, step-by-step A to Z guide, you’ll learn:





How to structure your business for growth

How to market and promote your products

Collaboration

Product pricing

Industry trends

The importance of sharing your story, and much more.





As the author states, passion fires you along the way and purpose sustains you, but of course, there are clearly challenges. By using this workbook, which has ample space for notes, you’ll be able to brainstorm, self reflect, and develop a plan/strategy, as well as become aware of not only your strengths but also your weaknesses and obstacles. In addition, you’ll be able to join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.





Written in an engaging, conversational style, From Idea to Reality will help push you forward and gather momentum, improving your chances of discovering and fulfilling your true potential and increase your chance of success. No matter your type of entrepreneurship, this book will be helpful if you’re starting out or would like to take your business to the next level.



