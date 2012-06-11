Book Video Teaser: Wolves At Our Door by Soren Paul Petrek @spetrek_toche44 #historical
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase as Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, Wolves At Our Door by Soren Paul Petrek!
Inside the Book
Title: WOLVES AT OUR DOOR
Author: Soren Paul Petrek
Publisher: Editions Encre Rouge/Hachette Livre
Pages: 319
Genre: Historical/Action/Adventure
Author: Soren Paul Petrek
Publisher: Editions Encre Rouge/Hachette Livre
Pages: 319
Genre: Historical/Action/Adventure
BOOK BLURB:
Finding the factory hidden beneath Mount Kohnstein, Hartmann contacts his old enemy, Winston Churchill and summons Madeleine to his side. While she moves to bring the mountain down on her enemies, Hartmann leads a daring escape from the dreaded Dora concentration camp to continue his revenge against the monsters who ruined his beloved Germany.
Together with the Russian Nachtlexen, the Night Witches, fearsome female pilots the race tightens as the United States and the Germans successfully carry out an atomic bomb test.
Germany installs an atom bomb in a V-2 pointed towards London, while the US delivers one to a forward base in the Pacific. The fate of the Second World War and the future of mankind hangs in the balance.
Read the first chapter at Booksie and don’t forget to give it a like!
WOLVES AT OUR DOOR is available at:
You can also watch the book teaser at :
Leave a Comment