Character Guest Post with Nicholin of Dread Pirate Arcanist by Shami Stovall #characterguestpost

Have we got a treat for you! Today's guest is Nicholin. Haven't heard of him? Shame on you! He's in Shami Stovall's new YA fantasy novel, Dread Pirate Arcanist! Take it away, Nicholin!

Hey!





What’s all this nonsense? You don’t know what an arcanist is? That’s a problem, because where I come from, arcanists are in charge of everything. They’re the kings and queens, and guildmasters, and protectors, and generals, and all the awesome things someone would want to be one day!





You see, there are mystical creatures in the world—like me. I’m a rizzel! People say I look like a ferret, but I’m way more beautiful and awesome than a normal ferret. I can teleport. Yeah, that’s right. I blink out of sight and then reappear thirty feet somewhere else. It’s amazing. You can show your awe by typing copious amounts of comments in the comment section, thank you.





Anyway, where was I?





So, if a person bonds with a mystical creature, like me, they become an arcanist. I bonded with Illia, and once that happened, she gained the ability to teleport as well. That’s what arcanists do—the bond with their mystical creature gives them powers. In return for bonding, I get bigger and stronger. Soon I’ll be the most amazing mystical creature you’ve ever seen!





I know what you’re thinking. You’re wondering what Illia did once she became an arcanist. Well, she joined the Frith Guild. They’re a bunch of heroes who fight pirates and keep the islands of our tiny nation safe.





Illia hates pirates, and I don’t blame her. One cut out her eye when she was little! He’s a dastard of the highest order—he’s none other than the Dread Pirate Calisto. But don’t you worry! With me at Illia’s side, nothing bad will ever happen to her again. We’re a great team—and amazing duo—an arcanist and her eldrin the likes the world has never seen!





And now I think you know everything. Well, except my name. I’m Nicholin. It’s worth remembering because I’m just that great. While you’re down there typing comments about how awesome teleporting is, you might as well heap praise on me as well. Trust me, I’m totally worth it.



