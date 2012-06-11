Character Guest Post with Red of A Garden on Top of the World by Virginia Aronson #characterguestpost

Have we got a treat for you! Today's guest is Red. Haven't heard of him? Shame on you! He's in Virginia Aronson's new YA ecofiction, A Garden On Top Of The World! Take it away, Red!

When I first met Jonnie, I couldn't tell if she was a boy or a girl. That's because she's intersex and can choose what she wants to be. Right now she identifies as she. Good for her. It's tough being a teenage girl in 2066.





We were up on the roof of the high-rise building where she lives with her extended family, and Jonnie agreed to help me redesign an old pigeon coop into a temporary shelter. It's no palace, but I consider myself fortunate because the streets a hundred stories below us are filled with homeless people. Men, women, and children in rags who must beg for food. Life is difficult here in Shamed, Greenland, and we are just one of the many relocation cities across the globe.





When the planet overheated from climate change, the ice caps melted and the weather in Greenland moderated. It's actually almost balmy here these days. Massive flooding overwhelmed coastal areas around the globe, so governments built inland havens like Shamed. Millions of people relocated. Unfortunately, the face of the planet has been drastically altered, and most people do not have work. Or shelter. Or enough to eat.





The food supply is not what it once was. Most food is delivered by drone and "cooked up" in a 3D printer. Nothing tastes like what it claims on the package. Nothing tastes real. It's not real. I'm old enough to remember what real food tastes like.





Jonnie has never tasted real food.





This is why I've agreed to help her. The girl is only sixteen, but she makes the kind of plans most adults only fantasize about. She's convinced me—and twins her age who live in an adjoining building—to build a garden up here on the roof. So we can grow real food. From seeds.





I know where we can get the seeds. I have connections, you see, and a background that would shock everyone. There are a lot of us now, people with nothing who once had everything.





Here's the thing: Jonnie might just make a difference for the people here in Shamed. Starting with a simple, old-fashioned, real food garden. And why not? At this difficult time and in this difficult place, it might be nice to have a garden on top of the world.