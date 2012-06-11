THE WITCH PORT VIDEO GAME: AUTHOR Q&A with Leonard Bassad @leobassed #blogtour

Today's guest is YA Author Leonard Bassad. His new book is The Witch Port Video Game and he is on a virtual book tour this month with Pump Up Your Book! We're very glad to have him here today to talk about his book, writing and what surprised him about getting his book published.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I had the idea to write The Witch Port Video Game script in June of 2014 after I returned home to South Africa from Los Angeles, California, in the USA. While in the USA I took classes at the Acting Corps, a place where I got the chance to meet and interact with interesting people from different geographical settings. This exposure to different accents and histories sparked my creativity culminating in me writing the pilot script, which I’d intended to pitch for film/TV, but upon its completion I’d grown too attached to the world and characters. This ultimately led my story into the shape of a novel, the first in the series.









Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I chose to self-publish my novel The Witch Port Video Game, mainly because outside of my song writing it’s my first published work. I wanted to maintain complete creative control, from the cover art and size of the book to every last detail. I wanted it translated as accurately to my vision as humanly possible, and I dare say I achieved that.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





The main thing that surprised me is the work that comes after your book has been published. After the last round of editing was done and my book was ready for print, I thought my work on the novel was complete. I was sorely mistaken, publishers don’t get nearly enough credit for the work they do.









Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes, I do believe in the importance of a great cover, but I also think the writing should be just as good. The cover may be what draws the reader’s attention to the book, but the writing is what keeps them hooked.









How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I’ve always had a fascination for the subject matter, the writing part came easily to me, and I knew the story I wanted to tell. The advice I’d give, I strongly advocate outlining your story, staying consistent and only revealing the most pertinent information needed to move the plot forward.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m currently working on the sequel to The Witch Port Video Game; it’s coming soon so be on the lookout. My readers are encouraged to check my website and social media platforms all updates will be posted there.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Probably the style of the narration it’s told through Martin’s perspective.









Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





The core message that shines through is that our actions have consequences, Martin the narrator of the story gives in to peer pressure, that’s how he obtains magical abilities to begin with. The book also deals with real issues like substance abuse and the impact it has on families.





Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Witch Port Igniting The Coven, coming soon. Thank you for conducting it. For more on my book, head to my website for all updates: www.leonardbassed.com , coming soon.





Title: THE WITCH PORT VIDEO GAME

Author: Leonard Bassed

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 108

Genre: YA





BOOK BLURB:





Book can be purchased at the author’s web site at www.leonardbassed.com















