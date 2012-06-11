TWISTS TURNS & TRUTHS: AUTHOR Q&A with Jayne Sanders #Interview

Today's guest is Jayne Sanders, author of Twists Turns & Truths. We're very glad to have her here today to talk about her new book, writing and what surprised her about getting her book published.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





My desire to write a book has been brewing for a couple years. In August of 2018 I finally attended a writer’s retreat, one promising that over ninety percent of participants finish their first draft during the three-day event. And yes I did finish the first draft. Little did I know that the revisions would take even more time! The title of Twists Turns & Truths – The Life and Lines of a Master Scientific Hand Analyst came through in May 2019 after not-so-much brainstorming with my publishing consultant. The second the main title came into my mind, I knew that was it. It perfectly reflected the open, courageous, and vulnerable approach I took when writing the book.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I self-published under Full Gallop Press.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Two things surprised me about self-publishing. One was the hassle of getting everything set up correctly in Amazon, holy moly. The second was all the marketing options and details. I would warn anyone thinking about writing and publishing a book to get a publishing coach or consultant to help them with all the details. But only if they want to stay sane, ha.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





I think the cover plays a huge role in marketing books. If a cover doesn’t appeal to me for any reason, I won’t even pick it up unless I already heard good things about it. I sent photos of covers I liked to my book designer because I had the style I wanted in mind. I think she did a great job and I’m very happy with it.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





For me writing this book wasn’t hard, just scary and time-consuming. Maybe we’re talking semantics here, I guess scary could be one version of hard, but I knew I needed to put it all out there to make the difference I wanted to make. Twists Turns & Truths is part memoir, part self-help, and without openness and truth, the self-help aspect wouldn’t work. And that aspect was very important to me.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Who knows what the future may hold? I imagine I will write more books, generally along the same lines and objectives, but I have no immediate plans.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Most certainly, people will be surprised by my vulnerability and openness. I’ve told some friends that maybe I should consider stamping TMI on the cover! The first sentence in my introduction reads—I promise not to chicken out on you. I kept my promise.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I have three big Whys for writing Twists Turns & Truths. One, to expand the awareness of Scientific Hand Analysis, its power and accuracy, and differentiate it from palm-reading. Two, to demonstrate readers can overcome their challenges too by being introspective, more aware of their characteristics, and taking action. And three, to open up some skeptical minds to the numerous and effective healing modalities within the spiritual/metaphysical world.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





I believe the only way to the deep and more consistent joy and meaning that people crave is to live in alignment with your innate life purpose and gifts. I implore people to find out what those qualities are for them, so they can follow that blueprint. Live your purpose, love your life!





A MASTER Scientific Hand Analyst and Purpose & Law of Attraction Coach featured in a FORBES article about her work, Jayne Sanders helps leaders, business owners, and managers love their lives and their work.





After an MBA and many years in the corporate world, Jayne did a complete 180 and now reveals your innate purpose, special gifts, and blind spots, then guides you into the inspired meaning, passion and fulfillment you crave in life and work. Corporate and team benefits are numerous as well.





When not doing her purpose work, Jayne can be found out on the trail riding her beautiful Arabian/Appaloosa horse, Darby, or eating dark chocolate J .

Title: Twists Turns & Truths – The Life and Lines of a Master Scientific Hand Analyst

Author: Jayne Sanders

Publisher: Full Gallop Press

Pages: 204

Genre: Memoir/Self-Help

BOOK BLURB:

A master scientific hand analyst and conversational storyteller, Jayne Sanders courageously reveals several of the more emotive high and low experiences of her life—stories about everything from love to animals to abuse, and then connects some of her characteristics involved to relevant markings in her hands. Readers will laugh, cry, cheer, and even wince as they peek into her journey full of challenges, celebrations, and vulnerability. Jayne’s stories demonstrate how Scientific Hand Analysis provides a blueprint to who people are and why they’re here on the planet, their gifts and tripping points, and answers to their big why questions.

How might your stories show up in your hands? Do you have some of the gifts and challenges Jayne shares in these revealing tales?

Jump right in to find out, and prepare for twists, turns, and eye-opening truths.

Praise: Reviewed By Liz Konkel for Readers’ Favorite



“Twists Turns and Truths: The Life and Lines of a Master Scientific Hand Analyst by Jayne Sanders is a thought-provoking read with an inspiring voice, scientific hand analysis, and personal stories. The book is used to teach readers how everyone’s own experiences are reflected in their hands and how to understand each detail.



Each chapter is written with genuine honesty and an admirable openness, revealing different experiences which she then uses to show how these are seen in her hands. Several examples of hand analysis follow each chapter which makes it easy to understand and learn the significance of every moment in your life through every detail in your hands. Also throughout are lovely poems which tie into various stories. The poems have a stunning lyrical style with profound emotion and depth drawn out of each, making them perfectly fitted to the voice and tone of the memoir aspects. Twists Turns and Truths is a unique read with honest stories told through an emotional lens and with a focus on scientific hand analysis, ideal for those seeking honest memoirs, genuine voices, and unique topics.”





