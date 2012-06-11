WOLVES AT OUR DOOR: AUTHOR Q & A with Soren Paul Petrek @spetrek_toche44 #blogtour

Today's guest is historical/action/adventure author Soren Paul Petrek. His new book is WOLVES AT OUR DOOR and he is on a virtual book tour this month with Pump Up Your Book! We're very glad to have him here today to talk about his book, writing and what surprised him about getting his book published.







Welcome, Soren! Can you tell us how you came up with the idea?

Soren: Wolves at Our Door is a sequel to the anchor book of the Madeleine Toche Series, Cold Lonely Courage. In Wolves, I wanted to directly address aspects of the Holocaust, the race for an atomic weapon and to feature Madeleine and her mentor in the field fighting together.





Can you tell us a little about the main characters?





Soren: Madeleine Toche is a young French woman who found her way into the Resistance during WWII, helping Jewish children escape the Nazis. Later, after she’s raped and has exacted revenge by killing the German SS officer who raped her, she escapes to England and finds her way into the British Special Operations Executive, Winston Churchill’s army of the shadows.





They say all books of fiction have at least one pivotal point where the reader just can’t put the book down. What is one of the pivotal points in your book?





Soren: I try to keep the readers hooked from the beginning. I have hundreds of reader and editorial reviews that mention, I couldn’t put the book down. What a joy it is to read that and know that those readers will remember my books fondly.

In Wolves, when we first meet Madeleine Toche her remarkable talents, skills and courage capture readers who then cheer for her, worry about her and most of all wonder what she’s going to do next.

Do you proofread and edit your work on your own or pay someone to do it for you?





Soren: I use Grammarly and have a professional editor who works for major publishers both as a freelance editor and ghostwriter. Her name is Hannah Eason. I couldn’t have a better fit for the way I write.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Soren: The cover needs to draw attention but should have a clear connection to the storyline. I like covers that are unique.





What did you want to become when you were a kid?





Soren: A Marine Biologist. I loved everything Jacques Cousteau.





What is one thing you’d like readers to know about you?





Soren: I want people to be happy. If I can contribute to their joy of reading, then I’ve accomplished a great thing.





Is there anything you’d like to tell your readers and fans?





Soren: I write for everyone. My characters appeal to men and women alike.









Soren Petrek is a practicing criminal trial attorney, admitted to the Minnesota Bar in 1991. Married with two adult children, Soren continues to live and work in St. Paul, Minnesota.