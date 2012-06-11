Book Trailer Blitz: SAVE HIM by William M. Hayes @wmhayes_author #booktrailerblitz

Title: SAVE HIM

Author: William M. Hayes

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 245

Genre: Military Faith-based Thriller









Rydel Scott, a brilliant scientist working at a secret military lab, accidentally discovers a form of time travel while working on a project designed to save wounded soldiers in the field. Rydel’s sister, a woman of faith, tells Rydel on her deathbed that she has received a message from God. The message—save Jesus Christ from the cross.





And Rydel Scott travels back in time to do just that.





It is believed even the smallest change to the past can cause catastrophic repercussions for future generations. An elite military unit is sent back in time to hunt Rydel down before he can alter history and possibly kill millions in the process.





The unit and its commanding officers, Colonel John Adams and Unit Commander Ray Catlin, become divided. Catlin, a devout Catholic, claims he witnessed a miracle by Jesus upon arrival in Jerusalem and fervently believes in Rydel’s mission. Adams hasn’t believed in God since he was a boy and his only concern is the safety of the people in the present. They must now choose between the fate of Christ and the fate of present-day mankind.





They must decide if they will Save Him.

