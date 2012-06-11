Book Trailer Teaser: Patrick Turns His Play Into Pay @playintopay #bookteaser #booktrailer
“Patrick Turns His Play Into Pay” is the 1st book in a series of children’s books authored by husband and wife writing partners, Shani and Patrick Muhammad. The idea for the book was created one night while trying to explain the reason there was a gigantic, neon, pink and orange food-truck, now sitting in their front yard to their then 4 year-old Qadeer. Patrick and his wife came up with the idea that they would write a keepsake item for all their children, detailing the road they took to becoming entrepreneurs. The primary message is simple. By tapping into your passion early in life you can turn your playdays into paydays. Once the book was published they both realized that the story could not only inspire their own children to entrepreneurship, but others as well. Shani figured out how to self-publish it and Patrick would take it to different youth groups in his community. “I began shopping the book around to childcare centers and non-profits that served young people in the projects and the adults loved it. “They really loved the idea that it was based on a true story and that the message was coming from a black male perspective. A story their children could relate to. The images were brown like them and I just always got a positive response. We took that book everywhere with us, and the response was this is a message that’s needed. Children can’t be what they can’t see.”
Patrick currently lives in South Florida with his wife and three of his youngest five children. He has a passion for planting the seed of entrepreneurship and carving out wealth building opportunities for his children’s generation. When he’s not writing books he’s on tour, speaking to groups of young people about basic principles of financial literacy and the benefits of early investing using cryptocurrency as a vehicle to establish future financial goals. When he’s not doing that…he’s on a creek with a fishing pole in his hand.
Shani Muhammad has been married to Patrick for 17 years now. Together they have 5 children and 3 grandchildren. Shani has spent the past 15 years in a classroom as a teacher. She too is a serial entrepreneur and has in the past owned a one-price shoe store, group homes and several online businesses. When she’s not working on the next children’s book in their series, she too enjoys researching and investing in crypto currencies and planning her family’s next “staycation.”
