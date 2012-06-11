Book Trailer Teaser: The Ninth Session by Deborah Serani @deborahserani @touchpointpress #booktrailer #bookteaser

Title: THE NINTH SESSION: A PSYCHOLOGICAL SUSPENSE NOVEL

Author: Deborah Serani

Publisher: TouchPoint Press

Pages: 190

Genre: Psychological Suspense/Thriller





Dr. Alicia Reese, a recent widow and a CODA – a child of Deaf Adults, takes on a new patient. Lucas Ferro reveals the reason for his consultation is that he wasn’t really open with his previous therapist. After gaining Reese’s trust, he shares aspects of his life that are clearly disturbing – experiences that create anxiety and panic, but also reveal horrifying psychopathology. Instead of referring Ferro elsewhere, Reese chooses to continue working with him, feeling reinvigorated by the challenge of his case.





As sessions progress, and Ferro’s disclosures become more menacing, Reese finds herself wedged between the cold hard frame of professional ethics and the integrity of personal truth – and learns just how far she’s willing to go, willing to risk and willing to lose to do the right thing.

Meet the Author