Character Guest Post with Allie Archer of MY BILLIONAIRE FAKE BOYFRIEND by Linda West #characterguestpost





What can I say - when it rains, it pours, or when it snows, it blizzards? I never intended to have any connection with Devlin Somerset. In fact, as far as I was concerned, he was the worst type of person - rich, greedy, and killing off trees. His boxes for Bamazon had managed to clear a third of the trees in the country. That said - when something you love dearly is threatened - what wouldn’t you do? Yeah, I have regrets, but now I also have the money to save my family home. In return, I only have to fake love someone I hate for four days. No problem. Or so I thought.

Title: MY BILLIONAIRE FAKE FIANCE

Author: Linda West

Publisher: Morning Mayan Publishing

Pages: 300

Genre: Contemporary Romance/Holiday Romance





He needs a fiance to seal the deal. She needs a Christmas miracle to save her home. When tree activist Allie Archer is forced to strike up a deal with her nemesis the heir to Somerset Industries, the flurries of fate have a completely different plan than the one she counted on…

Linda West is a multiple Amazon bestseller in clean wholesome and funny romance. Born near Niagara Falls NY Linda knows snow and small towns:)) She loves cats, books and her family. Her Kissing Bridge Series features six adorable stand-alone holiday romances set in a Vermont quaint mountain town where love and magical recipes are featured.