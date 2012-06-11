SAVE HIM: AUTHOR Q&A with William M. Hayes @wmhayes_author #blogtour

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





About ten years ago.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I self-publish.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes!





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This book took about six months to write and then it took years to rewrite and research. So my advice for other writers is to tell that story you have inside you, get it out. Then get ready to work your ass off well after you’ve typed "The End."





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I have eleven books I'm working on. Right now, I'm focusing on promoting Save Him.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Probably nothing. It's a work of fiction.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Not trying to get a message across. I am just a storyteller.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Goodnight.







William M. Hayes lives with his beautiful family in a small suburb in New York. His passion for writing became apparent in his twenties, and he dreams of retiring to a secluded beach house where he can write all day.





Title: SAVE HIM

Author: William M. Hayes

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 245

Genre: Military Faith-based Thriller





Rydel Scott, a brilliant scientist working at a secret military lab, accidentally discovers a form of time travel while working on a project designed to save wounded soldiers in the field. Rydel’s sister, a woman of faith, tells Rydel on her deathbed that she has received a message from God. The message—save Jesus Christ from the cross.And Rydel Scott travels back in time to do just that.It is believed even the smallest change to the past can cause catastrophic repercussions for future generations. An elite military unit is sent back in time to hunt Rydel down before he can alter history and possibly kill millions in the process.The unit and its commanding officers, Colonel John Adams and Unit Commander Ray Catlin, become divided. Catlin, a devout Catholic, claims he witnessed a miracle by Jesus upon arrival in Jerusalem and fervently believes in Rydel’s mission. Adams hasn’t believed in God since he was a boy and his only concern is the safety of the people in the present. They must now choose between the fate of Christ and the fate of present-day mankind.They must decide if they will Save Him.