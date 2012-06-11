THE DEVIL AND DAYNA DALTON: AUTHOR Q&A with Brit Lunden @britlunden #blogtour

Today's guest is author Brit Lunden! Her new book is THE DEVIL AND DAYNA DALTON and she is on a virtual book tour this month with Pump Up Your Book! We're very glad to have her here today to talk about her book, writing and what surprised her about getting her book published.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



My children’s books have been published by a publisher under the pen name, Carole P. Roman, but this is an indie work.



Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?



This is my fifty-seventh book. The thing that surprised me was having my first book named to Kirkus’ Best of 2012. I realized I could do this and have been at it ever since.



Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?



The book cover is what will attract readers to your work. It is vital to pick one that looks professional and tells the story without revealing the plot.



How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



Don’t be afraid or intimidated. Write and then ask people to give you honest feedback. I always send my books to Foreword Review, Kirkus, Blue Ink, Midwest Book Review, Publisher’s Weekly, and Book Trib. I like to put them on NetGalley. I am not afraid of bad reviews. While they do sting a bit, they help an author realize what they may be missing. I think they have made me into a better author.



What other books are you working on and when will they be published?



I just finished a joke book for kids, called The Big Silly Joke Book for Kids, under my pen name Carole P. Roman. I just finished a book for a publisher about spies in World War 2 for teens. I think Trout needs his story to be told, so I am thinking about writing his story in the Bulwark Anthology next.



What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



You’ll never guess who Dayna is falling in love with, and the true identity of Mrs. Sweetpea.



Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



Stop judging people. Everybody stands in their own footprint motivating the things that they do. If we understand what is propelling a person’s behavior, perhaps then we can help them achieve their goals, rather than push them when they are down. Thank you again for this interview!



Do you have any final words?



I loved Dayna’s story. I think I vindicated her and for that I am happy.













Title: THE DEVIL AND DAYNA DALTON

Author: Brit Lunden

Publisher: Chelshire, Inc.

Pages: 128

Genre: Fantasy/Romance









Brit Lunden is a prolific author who’s written over 50 books in assorted genres under different pen names. Bulwark was her first effort in adult fiction and was chosen by several of her fellow authors as the basis for a new series, A Bulwark Anthology. Using her characters, they are creating new denizens in spin-off stories to this bizarre town. Brit Lunden lives on Long Island in a house full of helpful ghosts.Reporter Dayna Dalton’s reputation has been ruined since birth. The daughter of wild child, Becky Dalton, is expected to follow her mother’s footsteps; never given a chance to prove she’s different. Dana’s been in love with Clay Finnes since she was a teenager. Her unrequited love for Sheriff Finnes leaves her empty. He’s happily married and unavailable. Instead, Dayna finds herself stuck in the revolving door of bad relationships. But this is Bulwark, Georgia, a town where strange things are always happening. Dayna is doomed to this loveless life until she can find someone who will appreciate the depth of her character. Can she overcome her fears and look beyond her own perceptions to accept a greater love?