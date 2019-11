The Writing Life with Brooks Eason, Author of the Memoir 'Fortunate Son'

Ah, the horizon, it beckons. I plan to retire from practicing law at the end of January 2020. I will drink a toast to myself on the last minute of the last day of the last year of my law practice at a music festival in Key West. I’m working on two books, one consisting entirely of conversations between me and our hound dog named Buster - it’s not much like my memoir - and another based on the two lives of my grandfather Harry Brooks. I knew about his second life, when he married my grandmother and they had five kids and he was a revered Methodist preacher who gave the invocation when FDR came to Mississippi to give a speech. I learned only recently about his first life, when he married a woman named Rose and they had five kids but he embezzled money from a school district, ran off with someone a newspaperman described as a woman of doubtful repute, fled to Europe, was busted by Scotland Yard, was extradited, tried and convicted, served three years in the state penitentiary, during which Rose divorced him and his family disowned him and after which he moved to Texas and met my grandmother and lied about his age and place of birth and they lived happily ever after because there was no internet and nobody knew. That’s a long sentence, but it’s quite a story. I will also travel with my wife Carrie, camp and hike with my friends, and spend time with my four wonderful grandchildren. Like Jimmy Stewart/George Bailey, I have a wonderful life. I had a mild stroke in early 2016 and the doctors thought I had a brain tumor. I didn’t, I recovered, and I appreciate sunsets and songbirds more than ever.