DEJA VU AT THE BLUE DIAMOND LAGOON: AUTHOR Q&A with Kathy Holmes @screamiebirds #blogtour

When did you come up with the idea to write your book?



Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





I think the real surprise when I signed with an agent and she told me that my writing had a “poetic, almost lyrical rhythm” to it. I wondered what she meant. About the same time, I met my biological father and his family and learned my grandmother wrote poetry and my grandfather, uncles, dad, etc. were musical and played instruments. Along the way, I decided I should pursue poetry and songwriting.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Book covers can get the initial attention, but I don’t think it sells the book.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



It used to take me all day to sit down and write. I was so afraid of the page that I’d procrastinate all day. Along about 4 pm, I’d finally get the nerve to sit down at the computer and write for half an hour. What I’ve learned since then is the power of getting started by coming up with something easy to do, like blogging to kickstart your writing or changing the formatting if you’ve already got something written. Once you’re doing something, the pressure is off and the words start flowing.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I have three manuscripts in progress. One is what you might call a “romantic comedy” or “chick lit,” the second is a suspense, and the third is an historical from the mid-twentieth century. I’m not sure when they will be published, if they will go with a traditional publisher or I’ll publish them as an independent author. All while juggling writing/producing music.





What's one fact about your book that would surprise people?





If they’ve read any of my other books, they might be surprised that this one is a suspense, instead of the more fun “chick lit” type of book.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I’m not so sure there’s a message, but the theme is about a woman starting over after a bad relationship and how much that relationship influences the one after, having gone through a similar situation myself.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Thank you for having me. I would love to hear more from my readers, and happy to answer questions for aspiring writers if I can. They can find me on my web site (kathyholmes.net) or by following me on Twitter (twitter.com/screamiebirds), joining in with the #WritingCommunity. It’s a very welcoming, supportive place.

