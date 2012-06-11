PANICLES: AUTHOR Q&A with Richard Robbins #blogtour #authorinterview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





This is my second published novel. I write Literary Fiction, mostly based on family dynamics within a larger setting of world events. For my current novel, Panicles, I was inspired by the relationship of one of my son’s with his best friend, which is a lovely young lady that he has known since birth. I found the relationship so sweet and interesting, that I wanted to construct the novel based on that relationship. The eventual characters, as well as their storylines are quite different from reality, but the lifetime friendship between a young man and women, is still the inspiration.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I submitted my first novel to a bunch of publishers I found on a list, and the responses were no, no, no, no, no, no, no, yes. So, be persistent and overcome the obstacles, whether they be short hills or deep valleys. If your work is good enough, eventually you will find a publisher that believes in you. For me, that turned out to be Dave Lane and Evolved Publishing, and I have been very happy to work with them.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Besides the fact that I actually published a book? My first novel was very personal, and dealt with loss, and I was surprised, and pleased, by the way people were moved by the story, particularly men. Many came up to me afterwards and confided in me their stories of loss, which was very satisfying.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Of course! They don’t say that you judge a movie by its poster, the saying is don’t judge a book by its cover! People are presented with an almost unlimited number of options. You need to make sure that yours stands out. That is not so easy to do without being gimmicky or turning people off, but I do believe that you should spend a good deal of time and effort on the cover.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This book was in some ways easier, and in some ways more difficult than my first one. My first book, Love, Loss, and Lagniappe, was semi-autobiographical, and so it wrote itself, in a way. But it was much more emotionally difficult to write – as days spent wiping tears in a corner of a Starbucks would attest.





This novel was not as personal, so it was emotionally easier, but it had a much more complicated storyline, so it took more thought and research – and re writes. I am very happy with and proud of the final outcome, and am hopeful that it is as well received, both critically and by readers, as my first novel.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am very excited by my current project, titled The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy. Here is the blurb:





Hana, a young Guatemalan woman, mute from childhood tragedy, flees the brutal Civil War ravaging her country in search of a better life in the United States . Soon after arriving, she discovers she is pregnant, and is banished from her new home and sent to live in a Mayan community in Indiantown , Florida .





There, she settles into a peaceful life of embroidery and raising her young daughter. A daughter who turns out to be… different.





And special.





The kind of special that soon draws worldwide attention, for the better...

and worse.









What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





I am a physician who did not start writing professionally until my 50’s.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Each book has a specific question or theme. For Panicles, that question is: Is it better to take the risk and pursue the glory of fame and fortune, or to live a simpler, more grounded life. I believe I present each option in a clear, highly personal and emotional way, and allow the reader to decide for themselves.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?



