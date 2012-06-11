PANICLES: AUTHOR Q&A with Richard Robbins #blogtour #authorinterview
Today's guest is literary fiction author Richard Robbins, author of Panicles! We're very glad to have him here today to talk about his book, writing and what surprised him about getting his book published.
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
This is my second published novel. I write Literary Fiction, mostly based on family dynamics within a larger setting of world events. For my current novel, Panicles, I was inspired by the relationship of one of my son’s with his best friend, which is a lovely young lady that he has known since birth. I found the relationship so sweet and interesting, that I wanted to construct the novel based on that relationship. The eventual characters, as well as their storylines are quite different from reality, but the lifetime friendship between a young man and women, is still the inspiration.
Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
I submitted my first novel to a bunch of publishers I found on a list, and the responses were no, no, no, no, no, no, no, yes. So, be persistent and overcome the obstacles, whether they be short hills or deep valleys. If your work is good enough, eventually you will find a publisher that believes in you. For me, that turned out to be Dave Lane and Evolved Publishing, and I have been very happy to work with them.
Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Besides the fact that I actually published a book? My first novel was very personal, and dealt with loss, and I was surprised, and pleased, by the way people were moved by the story, particularly men. Many came up to me afterwards and confided in me their stories of loss, which was very satisfying.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
Of course! They don’t say that you judge a movie by its poster, the saying is don’t judge a book by its cover! People are presented with an almost unlimited number of options. You need to make sure that yours stands out. That is not so easy to do without being gimmicky or turning people off, but I do believe that you should spend a good deal of time and effort on the cover.
How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
This book was in some ways easier, and in some ways more difficult than my first one. My first book, Love, Loss, and Lagniappe, was semi-autobiographical, and so it wrote itself, in a way. But it was much more emotionally difficult to write – as days spent wiping tears in a corner of a Starbucks would attest.
This novel was not as personal, so it was emotionally easier, but it had a much more complicated storyline, so it took more thought and research – and re writes. I am very happy with and proud of the final outcome, and am hopeful that it is as well received, both critically and by readers, as my first novel.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
I am very excited by my current project, titled The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy. Here is the blurb:
Hana, a young Guatemalan woman, mute from childhood tragedy, flees the brutal Civil War ravaging her country in search of a better life in the United States. Soon after arriving, she discovers she is pregnant, and is banished from her new home and sent to live in a Mayan community in Indiantown, Florida.
There, she settles into a peaceful life of embroidery and raising her young daughter. A daughter who turns out to be… different.
And special.
The kind of special that soon draws worldwide attention, for the better...
and worse.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
I am a physician who did not start writing professionally until my 50’s.
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
Each book has a specific question or theme. For Panicles, that question is: Is it better to take the risk and pursue the glory of fame and fortune, or to live a simpler, more grounded life. I believe I present each option in a clear, highly personal and emotional way, and allow the reader to decide for themselves.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
If my work brings a moment of pleasure or escape to anyone in this increasingly partisan and angry world, then I am satisfied. Each of my books were written with love, and I hope they are received that way. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Meet the Author
Richard’s first novel, the award winning Love, Loss, and Lagniappe was inspired by actual events in his life, and utilizes his Medical and Business School background to explore the journey of self-discovery after heartbreaking loss, while revealing the scientific basis for the meaning of life (You’ll have to read it to find out!)
Panicles, explores the price of fame and fortune through the eyes of two families, one wealthy and powerful, the other blue collar, from a chance meeting at a Florida poolside, to the highest levels of politics and power. This sweeping saga of love, war, money, and power leaves each family weighing their duty to their family versus service to their country.It all leads to a fateful choice—a sacrifice—which could change the course of history.
Richard lives in New York City and New Orleans with his love and inspiration, Lisa, my wife of thirty years (and counting), near their beloved grown children.
website & Social links
Website → www.Robbinsbooks.com
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/richard.robbins.7737
Inside the Book
Title: PANICLESIs it better to take the risk and pursue the glory of fame and fortune, or to live a simpler, more grounded life?
Author: Richard Robbins
Publisher: Evolved Publishing
Pages: 281
Genre: Literary Fiction
“Richard Robbins has presented a cast of interesting characters, and each one is fully explored. The plot engages the reader from the first page to the last. The writing style is fast-paced and flows smoothly. Author Richard Robbins has penned a captivating novel in Panicles. A fascinating read!” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Deborah Lloyd (5 STARS)
Follow the fates of two families, one wealthy and powerful, the other blue collar, from a chance meeting at a Florida poolside, to the highest levels of politics and power. This sweeping saga of love, war, money, and power leaves each family weighing their duty to their family versus service to their country.
It all leads to a fateful choice—a sacrifice—which could change the course of history.
EVOLVED PUBLISHING PRESENTS a contemporary literary exploration of two very different families, with their ties to politics, power and influence, and to each other. [DRM-Free]
“Panicles will make you think, make you cry, make you laugh and smile and keep you reading until the very end.” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Trudi LoPreto (5 STARS)
“Panicles is a novel that invites reflection with its subtle and significant meaning… Connections, effects, and a great storyline make Panicles a remarkable novel from many points of view.” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Astrid Iustulin (5 STARS)
Books by Richard Robbins:
- Love, Loss, and Lagniappe
- Panicles
- The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy (Coming 2020)
