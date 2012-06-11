THE COURIER: AUTHOR Q&A with Gordon J. Campbell @gcampbellgordon #blogtour
Today's guest is thriller author Gordon J. Campbell. His new book is The Courier and he is on a virtual book tour this month with Pump Up Your Book! We're very glad to have him here today to talk about his book, writing and what surprised him about getting his book published.
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
The process of writing and rewriting The Courier began three years ago. The plot line and character development resulted from the percolation of ideas over several decades. My first visit to Japan in 1982, was followed by countless travel experiences and encounters with fascinating people met throughout Asia.
Who is your publisher, and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?
Who is your publisher, and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?
The Courier is self-published and is available on Amazon in an E-Book format as well as a printed version. We are excited about the projected release of an audio production before the end of the year.
You will find an enormous amount of support for self-publishers on the web. It’s offered generously by people like Jane Friedman, Mark Dawson, and David Gaughran.
Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Everything about the publishing industry was new to me. I’d like to share one lesson with writers working to publish their first novel. Invest in a developmental editor and copy editor. Even with this support, you’ll find it necessary to update your work with essential corrections or modifications. Your reading audience will bring concerns and grammatical errors to your attention.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
Book covers must appeal to the people who enjoy your genre. It is essential to marketing your book. There’s a vast number of freelance book cover designers ready to create a cover.
You might also familiarize yourself with Amazon’s advertising division's regulations against book covers displaying specific images such as firearms. It’s important to consider practical applications of the art before committing to your book cover.
How hard was it to write a book like this, and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
Will writing ever be easy? I hoped to create work people enjoyed as much as I loved writing it. A few people expressed their appreciation for the action and details intricated in The Courier in positive reviews. It made the hours of rewrites worthwhile.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
The Courier is the first of a series introducing the protagonist Gregg Westwood. We will release the second book of the series before the end of 2020.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
I’d encourage people to do some research before discarding some of the stranger items found in The Courier. (I had to prove the authenticity of some concepts to my editor before he gave them his blessing.)
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
Don’t underestimate anyone’s strength and resilience.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
I want to express my appreciation to The Writer’s Life for this interview and the kind consideration of The Courier.
Meet the Author
Gordon Campbell is a Winnipeg born Canadian who’s spent most of his life in Japan. He’s worked as an English teacher, a market entry consultant with a focus on the medical and sporting goods industries, and as a sales director for a corporation with multiple product lines.
He’s presently working on the second novel of a series initiated with The Courier, and its protagonist, Gregg Westwood.
Gordon leans on his experiences built around decades working and traveling in Asia. He’s trained at several karate dojos, run full marathons, and skied black diamond hills in the Japanese Alps.
He played American football at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and started in the Canadian championship game known as the Vanier Cup. Gordon is a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity, Sinim Masonic Lodge, and the Tokyo Valley of the AASR.
When he’s not writing, working, attending one of his daughter’s vocal concerts, pumping iron, or at a lodge meeting, you’ll find him dining with his wife Mako at their favorite local bistro.
Website → https://www.gordonjcampbell.com/
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/gordonjcampbellauthor/
Twitter → https://twitter.com/GcampbellGordon
Inside the Book
Title: The Courier
Author: Gordon J. Campbell
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 311
Genre: Thriller
Author: Gordon J. Campbell
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 311
Genre: Thriller
Gregg’s exploits start with what he thinks is a one-off assignment as a courier, and the straightforward task spirals out of control. He’s forced to rise to the occasion and use every resource available to survive. Even his family is jeopardized which forces him to return to Japan to settle scores.
The Courier is one man’s struggle to fight for survival in a world that he’s not been trained for and where violence and retribution are the names of the game.
Praise:
“The Bottom Line: One of the year’s best thrillers.”
–BestThrillers.com
“With such fine attention to detail in creating some amazing scenes, I give The Courier 4 out of 4 stars. Campbell creates an amazing and well-edited adventure that could even someday work on the big screen. Readers that enjoy action adventures or thrillers will likely enjoy this one as well.”
–Official review by Kendra M Parker, OnlineBookClub.org
“The Courier is an exciting ride from start to finish. I couldn’t put it down and wanted more when it finished.”
–Gyle Graham, entrepreneur and longtime Tokyo expatriate
“The Courier would transform well from a thriller novel to an action movie.”
–Michael Harrison, marketing expert and martial artist
