THE COURIER: AUTHOR Q&A with Gordon J. Campbell @gcampbellgordon #blogtour

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?



The process of writing and rewriting The Courier began three years ago. The plot line and character development resulted from the percolation of ideas over several decades. My first visit to Japan in 1982, was followed by countless travel experiences and encounters with fascinating people met throughout Asia.



Who is your publisher, and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?

The Courier is self-published and is available on Amazon in an E-Book format as well as a printed version. We are excited about the projected release of an audio production before the end of the year.



You will find an enormous amount of support for self-publishers on the web. It’s offered generously by people like Jane Friedman, Mark Dawson, and David Gaughran.



Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?



Everything about the publishing industry was new to me. I’d like to share one lesson with writers working to publish their first novel. Invest in a developmental editor and copy editor. Even with this support, you’ll find it necessary to update your work with essential corrections or modifications. Your reading audience will bring concerns and grammatical errors to your attention.



Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?



Book covers must appeal to the people who enjoy your genre. It is essential to marketing your book. There’s a vast number of freelance book cover designers ready to create a cover.



You might also familiarize yourself with Amazon’s advertising division's regulations against book covers displaying specific images such as firearms. It’s important to consider practical applications of the art before committing to your book cover.



How hard was it to write a book like this, and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



Will writing ever be easy? I hoped to create work people enjoyed as much as I loved writing it. A few people expressed their appreciation for the action and details intricated in The Courier in positive reviews. It made the hours of rewrites worthwhile.



What other books are you working on and when will they be published?



The Courier is the first of a series introducing the protagonist Gregg Westwood. We will release the second book of the series before the end of 2020.



What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



I’d encourage people to do some research before discarding some of the stranger items found in The Courier. (I had to prove the authenticity of some concepts to my editor before he gave them his blessing.)



Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



Don’t underestimate anyone’s strength and resilience.



Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?



I want to express my appreciation to The Writer’s Life for this interview and the kind consideration of The Courier.