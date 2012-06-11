Book Video Teaser: Failure to Protect by Pamela Samuels Young @authorpsy #mystery #legal #thriller

Title: Failure To Protect

Author: Pamela Samuels Young

Publisher: Goldman House Publishing

Pages: 414

Genre: Mystery/Legal Thriller





cLICK BELOw TO ORDER YOUR COPY!



When the classroom is no longer a safe space for her child, the outraged mother of a bullied nine-year-old is determined to seek justice for her daughter. An ambitious school principal, however, is far more concerned about protecting her career than getting to the truth. She flat out denies any knowledge of the bullying and prefers to sweep everything under the rug. But just how low will she go?When the mother’s two hard-charging female attorneys enter the picture, they face more than an uphill battle. As the case enters the courtroom, the women fight hard to expose the truth. But will a massive coverup hinder their quest for justice?