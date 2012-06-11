Book Video Teaser: Failure to Protect by Pamela Samuels Young @authorpsy #mystery #legal #thriller

12:00 AM
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, FAILURE TO PROTECT by Pamela Samuels Young!

Inside the Book

Title: Failure To Protect
Author: Pamela Samuels Young
Publisher: Goldman House Publishing
Pages: 414
Genre: Mystery/Legal Thriller

When the classroom is no longer a safe space for her child, the outraged mother of a bullied nine-year-old is determined to seek justice for her daughter. An ambitious school principal, however, is far more concerned about protecting her career than getting to the truth. She flat out denies any knowledge of the bullying and prefers to sweep everything under the rug. But just how low will she go?
When the mother’s two hard-charging female attorneys enter the picture, they face more than an uphill battle. As the case enters the courtroom, the women fight hard to expose the truth. But will a massive coverup hinder their quest for justice?

cLICK BELOw TO ORDER YOUR COPY!

Amazon → https://amzn.to/2PXwixo


Leave a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.