Character Guest Post with Time Smit of Dr. Richard and Tim Smith's new book, TETRASTATUM @DrRichard_ISTAR #characterguest





I don’t know how I got here, or where I came from, or where I am going. The small questions that I can answer only lead to other larger unanswerable questions. It is madness, total madness. My head is throbbing and I can’t stop the buzzing, hissing noise in my head. Maybe I should stop asking the questions? “Make it stop,” I cry out, but it won’t. No matter how loud I yell, the noises only subside for a second as my lungs fill up with air and my vocal cords call out in anguish. It is my fault that they are dead. I should have been there. Now they are gone, and it is my fault. My naked body aches from the hard padding on the floor. I have been curled up in a ball for hours, maybe days, trying to stay warm as the vents flood the windowless room with dry, cold air. The fluorescent white light bounces off the four white walls, illuminating the faded white padding in waves. The light fixture above, like a beacon to the mad, makes an almost incomprehensible humming sound that is almost drowned out by the buzzing in my own head—yet is still audible if only to the truly insane.





No matter how loud I scream, no one answers. Only the humming, buzzing, hissing, white light continues into eternity, mocking my torment in an image that expands out into desolate space-time in perpetuity. The omnipresent, cosmic image processor passes no judgment , and only allows the images to unfold into the cosmos for all those who can see to interpret for themselves. I have failed them as I have failed myself. I can never bring them back…I can never bring myself back. Or maybe I can? Are you there? I can see you. I warn you, to continue this journey beyond this point is a grave decision. One should fully consider the consequences because the answers will come with larger questions, the humming, the buzzing. And nothing will ever be quite the same.





Tetrastatum, which accounts the details of my own quest for knowledge, is a perilous living journey that will perhaps answer your questions —but at an untold cost. If you must know the answers, they are here for those who absolutely must have them and can see.







