Character Guest Post with Time Smit of Dr. Richard and Tim Smith's new book, TETRASTATUM @DrRichard_ISTAR #characterguest

I don’t know how I got here, or where I came from, or where I am going. The small questions that I can answer only lead to other larger unanswerable questions. It is madness, total madness. My head is throbbing and I can’t stop the buzzing, hissing noise in my head. Maybe I should stop asking the questions? “Make it stop,” I cry out, but it won’t. No matter how loud I yell, the noises only subside for a second as my lungs fill up with air and my vocal cords call out in anguish. It is my fault that they are dead. I should have been there. Now they are gone, and it is my fault. My naked body aches from the hard padding on the floor. I have been curled up in a ball for hours, maybe days, trying to stay warm as the vents flood the windowless room with dry, cold air. The fluorescent white light bounces off the four white walls, illuminating the faded white padding in waves. The light fixture above, like a beacon to the mad, makes an almost incomprehensible humming sound that is almost drowned out by the buzzing in my own head—yet is still audible if only to the truly insane.No matter how loud I scream, no one answers. Only the humming, buzzing, hissing, white light continues into eternity, mocking my torment in an image that expands out into desolate space-time in perpetuity. The omnipresent, cosmic image processor passes no judgment, and only allows the images to unfold into the cosmos for all those who can see to interpret for themselves. I have failed them as I have failed myself. I can never bring them back…I can never bring myself back. Or maybe I can? Are you there? I can see you. I warn you, to continue this journey beyond this point is a grave decision. One should fully consider the consequences because the answers will come with larger questions, the humming, the buzzing. And nothing will ever be quite the same.Tetrastatum, which accounts the details of my own quest for knowledge, is a perilous living journey that will perhaps answer your questions—but at an untold cost. If you must know the answers, they are here for those who absolutely must have them and can see.
In their debut novel TETRASTATUM, authors Dr. Richard and Tim Smith combine heady concepts about the universe with a thrilling science fiction story about the search for a new kind of time travel. The result is a stunning mixture of dense cosmology and old-fashioned storytelling that will appeal to a wide readership, from science professionals to lay fans of science fiction.
“Dr. Richard” and “Tim Smith” are the pseudonyms of Dr. Richard Connor and Marcus Rodriguez, respectively.
“TETRASTATUM (‘the fourth state’) is the culmination of my 30 years working in the field of photonics,” Dr. Richard says. “I am an avid reader of sci-fi, and I wanted to create a new type of work that is both educational and entertaining in the genre. TETRASTATUM gives the reader a unique understanding of the existing laws of physics and extends them to provoke further thought from novice readers as well as advanced experts in the field.”
Kirkus Reviews notes that “authors Dr. Richard and Smith … tell their cerebral story with a heady mix of dense theory and absurdist humor.”
The Independent Review of Books declares: “TETRASTATUM is like nothing you have ever read before. This is an impressive work of science fiction …”
The San Francisco Book Review adds that, “These recurring themes of characterization and distortion feed into the concern that is being voiced over the current state of our political climate…The layering of these themes is ultimately what gives TETRASTATUM a relevance that will keep readers turning pages and asking questions.”
“The book ultimately explains how human perceptions alter the future and puts forth a model based on quantum physics to explain ‘reality’,” Dr. Richard continues. He calls science fiction “the perfect genre to explore socio-political ideas within the context of futuristic technologies and scientific theories.”
Dr. Richard and Smith are currently working with Norith Soth on adapting TETRASTATUM into a screenplay. Mr. Soth has penned work for Justin Lin (“Fast and Furious”), Stephen Chin (“War Dogs”), and Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”).
