Book Feature: 10 Letters to a Stranger by Sarah S. Saeed

10:49 AM






Title: 10 Letters to a Stranger
Author: Sarah S. Saeed
Publisher: PartridgeHouse
Genre: Self-Help
Format: Ebook
PURCHASE HERE

Dear stranger is a book that hopes to enlighten people's lives. It is a booklet that one may carry around and open up to seek hope and optimism whenever they feel like life is tightening up from all corners. When life seems like it is not going anywhere, this tiny manual aims to remind you and I that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. This book acts as a prompt that there is no such thing as a dead end. To never ever give up, no matter how tough things get. Just like how flowers need rain to grow and how diamonds are created under high pressure, we individuals are also facing life’s pressures in which we find ourselves growing in.

This pocket book is here to tell you that there is ALWAYS a way to start new and fresh
Monday, January 27
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Book featured at  Fiction to Fruition

Tuesday, January 28
Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla

Wednesday, January 29
Book featured at Voodoo Princess
Book featured at As the Page Turns

Thursday, January 30
Book featured at  All Inclusive Retort
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic

Friday, January 31
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish
Book featured at The Literary Nook

Monday, February 3
Book featured at Lover of Literature
Book featured at A Book Lover

Tuesday, February 4
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Book featured at Write and Take Flight

Wednesday, February 5
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity

Thursday, February 6
Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords
Book featured at Review From Here

Friday, February 7
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Book featured at Literal Exposure


Leave a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.