Book Feature: 10 Letters to a Stranger by Sarah S. Saeed
Title: 10 Letters to a Stranger
Author: Sarah S. Saeed
Publisher: PartridgeHouse
Genre: Self-Help
Format: Ebook
PURCHASE HERE
Dear stranger is a book that hopes to enlighten people's lives. It is a booklet that one may carry around and open up to seek hope and optimism whenever they feel like life is tightening up from all corners. When life seems like it is not going anywhere, this tiny manual aims to remind you and I that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. This book acts as a prompt that there is no such thing as a dead end. To never ever give up, no matter how tough things get. Just like how flowers need rain to grow and how diamonds are created under high pressure, we individuals are also facing life’s pressures in which we find ourselves growing in.
This pocket book is here to tell you that there is ALWAYS a way to start new and fresh
This pocket book is here to tell you that there is ALWAYS a way to start new and fresh
Monday, January 27
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Book featured at Fiction to Fruition
Tuesday, January 28
Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla
Wednesday, January 29
Book featured at Voodoo Princess
Book featured at As the Page Turns
Thursday, January 30
Book featured at All Inclusive Retort
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic
Friday, January 31
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish
Book featured at The Literary Nook
Monday, February 3
Book featured at Lover of Literature
Book featured at A Book Lover
Tuesday, February 4
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Wednesday, February 5
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity
Thursday, February 6
Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords
Book featured at Review From Here
Friday, February 7
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Book featured at Literal Exposure
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Book featured at Fiction to Fruition
Tuesday, January 28
Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla
Wednesday, January 29
Book featured at Voodoo Princess
Book featured at As the Page Turns
Thursday, January 30
Book featured at All Inclusive Retort
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic
Friday, January 31
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish
Book featured at The Literary Nook
Monday, February 3
Book featured at Lover of Literature
Book featured at A Book Lover
Tuesday, February 4
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Wednesday, February 5
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity
Thursday, February 6
Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords
Book featured at Review From Here
Friday, February 7
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Book featured at Literal Exposure
Leave a Comment