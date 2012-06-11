BRITFIELD & THE LOST CROWN: AUTHOR Q&A with C.R. Stewart #interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





A quick overview: Britfield & the Lost Crown is an award-winning, fast-paced middle school adventure novel that transports the reader from the smoldering crags of Yorkshire, through the heart of England, and finally to the magnificent shores of Dover. Creating an interactive world of mystery and adventure, culture and education, Britfield is about friendship, family, loyalty, and courage. The first in a seven-book series, Britfield presents a real world children can embrace.





This is an interesting 2-part story. About 13 years ago I was traveling through Eastern Europe. I was in a local shop in Bratislava, Slovakia when I saw this wonderful ceramic balloon hanging from the ceiling. It was round balloon with three ropes attached to a basket that had a boy and a girl. I can still see the image. I purchased the ceramic for my sister and her children, thinking nothing more about it. Then three years later, I was working at an investment bank in Boston and was at a boring weekend seminar in Providence, RI. I started to drift so I began to doodle. I simply drew an image of a circle (balloon), three lines, and a basket with a boy and a girl. The idea for Britfield suddenly hit me—two orphans living at a horrible orphanage (Weatherly) in Yorkshire, England escape the awful conditions, commandeer a hot air balloon and head towards London. Four years and 2,500 hours later Britfield & the Lost Crown was completed.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





As an author, I was previously published by Pelican. But I knew for the launch of the Britfield series (7-books) that we would need complete creative freedom and build a team to support the marketing, nationally and globally. This is why I founded Devonfield Publishing - a comprehensive publishing and media company.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Britfield is not my first book published. However, yes, the process is long and difficult. Everything from finding a proper literary agent, to finally getting a publisher. The little secret that no one tells you is that publishers do relatively nothing to help authors sell their book (it’s all up to you), an archaic publishing model fast becoming extinct. It becomes a full-time job if you want success, such as marketing, media, book signings and events. This is why we founded Devonfield Publishing: we have built a national infrastructure, marketing company, and work with over 50 independent contractors, everything from graphic design, editing and printing to advertising, media and our 2019/20 National Britfield School Tour (42 states, 270 schools, 45,000 students).





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Absolutely! You have exactly one second to catch a potential reader’s attention as you compete against thousands of titles. The cover must tell at least part of the story, be exciting, interesting and engaging. Design, professional layout and colors are critical. I had a wonderful graphic designer, Stephen Silver, do the cover for Britfield & the Lost Crown—it’s extraordinary, he did an amazing job. In fact, we have received wonderful feedback and won a first place book award for the cover.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I like saying that writing a book (a story) is like taking a long driving trip across the country: having a beginning and an end. Everywhere you stop along the way is a chapter. It is demanding process. As indicated earlier, Britfield & the Lost Crown took four years and 2,500 hours to finish.





I have heard three important things about writing: Write about what you know, write about what you love, and Write! I believe that for every final, published page, it will take an author around 4-5 hours to complete. Which means a 100 page book will take between 400-500 hours to complete. Also, writing is 10% writing and 90% rewriting (editing). Every time you edit, you make your work better and become a better writer. If you asked most writers what is the one thing that they most need, it’s uninterrupted time.





A few tips: you do not have to write in order—if you get stuck on the next section, simply leapfrog to another section if you already know what you want to write. It’s important to keep going and get your ideas down on paper (or on the computer). Also, if you hit a “writer’s block,” simply go back to the beginning and start editing what you have already written.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I have finished Britfield & the Rise of the Lion, Book II (540 pages), which takes place in France . I will start Britfield & the Return of the Prince, Book III ( Italy ) this spring 2020.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





While a fun and fast-paced adventure novel, Britfield is also an educational story. The reader will learn about history, geography, art, architecture, literature and culture. Also, everywhere that Tom and Sarah (main characters) visit are places that I have visited and stayed.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





The importance of family and friendship.





Do you have any final words?



