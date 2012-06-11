BURIED IN MY PAST: AUTHOR Q&A with Eva Mackenzie @evamackenzie #interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Wow, I have to dig in my memory. I started the book about fifteen years ago, and it has morphed over time into the publication I have today. When I was a young teen, I went to a summer camp and had a wonderful memory of it. I think my story comes from this memory and takes off from there. Of course, it is a work of fiction in all aspects.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I am an indie. I never wanted to go the traditional publishing route. Nothing about the process appeals to me. I like hiring a team of people who will help me create the book I see in my head and put it to paper or e-Reader, whatever you like. I have benefitted from learning both sides, publishing and writing. I think there are some very talented and successful indies taking the business by storm. I have poured hours of learning into what I was ignorant on and hopefully that helps me get my books out to people who I think will enjoy them. It is a lot of work, but I love the wealth of knowledge that is out there to encourage people to make their dreams a reality.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





I think what I didn’t expect was what happened after I put my book out there. The feedback I received from people, other than my mom (love you mom) that they were enjoying my book. It felt amazing to read a review from someone who said she sat for two hours because she wanted to finish my book. I am still waiting for someone to say it made them cry. This is my ultimate goal — to make readers feel when they read my books. It's great to be on the edge of our seat when we read, or maybe a little romance, but to cry I feel (as an avid reader myself) your connecting with me. To write and create these myriad emotions in a reader is very rewarding to me.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes! I think it pulls readers to read the blurb, which is ultimately what provokes them to read the story. I am drawn to covers all the time. It gives us a sense of what the book is about. Don’t waste people’s time if they are on a mission to find a steamy romance, and the cover makes them believe it is, but it turns out to be a political thriller. You are essentially fulfilling a promise to the reader by giving them a cover that suits your book. It’s a symbol of its contents. And if it’s obscure, they may not take the time to find out what it’s about.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I think the biggest obstacle for finishing my book was not having a clear idea of where it was going. I always had a hard time with the ending. Now I plot the beginning and the end, and work on the middle last. But do what works for you. If I know my weakest point and work outward, I write faster and the ideas are solid, which can help during the editing phase. The process may even change over time as writers become better with the craft through practice and study.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am working with my editors on a psychological thriller that will release in August. This book has been amazing and challenging at the same time, and I have really poured myself into it. I am also working on the second book in the Jamie Kendal series that should release spring 2021.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





How emotional (sexy, sad, troubling) the book is. I like to cry, laugh and get angry and I think it’s also beneficial for writers to take their readers on an emotional roller coaster. I know a lot of writers want the perfect plot twist or work on something shocking for their readers, but completely look past the obvious factor that resonates with all readers. They want to feel when they read books. So, give them what they want.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



With this book, my theme is forgiveness. I think when people hear the term, they may not think more than surface deep. If you as a person are carrying the weight of guilt around, it can become too heavy to bare that they may only share with other in forms they themselves don’t intend. It can make our lives miserable. And sometimes the person we need to forgive is ourselves.