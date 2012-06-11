Chemo Muscles Book Blast & Giveaway

One Breast or Two?I still had not decided if I was going to have the requisite singlemastectomy, or a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy. There were somestudies that showed a miniscule chance of breast cancer spreading tothe other breast. My plastic surgeon had discussed that there wouldalso be a lack of symmetry between my breasts had I elected to havethe single mastectomy. He commented that they would be “sisters”rather than “twins.” Two days prior to having surgery, I was sent fora final scan of my breasts. My right breast was the one that had themalignancies, however, there was some concern that the cancer mightbe present in the left breast. The amount of terror I experienced aboutthe possibility of having more cancer was beyond measure. It turnedout to be nothing, merely dense breasts. However, my doctor notifiedme that from this point forward, I would be checked much morefrequently in the existing breast. The prospect of experiencing morescares due to dense or cystic breasts was something I could not handle.I decided then and there that I would opt for the prophylactic bilateralmastectomy. It was not an easy choice, as I could have kept one breastand therefore preserved some sense of my existing identity, femininity,and beauty. I had several people close to me as well as Dr. A, my oldboss from the pediatric cancer center, try to convince me that having thebilateral mastectomy was a drastic and unnecessary measure. Onthe other hand, I had been so freaked out by cancer and the possibilityof future trauma, that I felt it best to minimize any and all risks. WhenI arrived for surgery, my surgeon, Dr. M, still had not been notified ofmy final decision. She asked me in a perfunctory tone, “One breast ortwo?” as this was her common vernacular, and illustrative of surgerythat she routinely performed. I couldn’t help but be struck by the metaphorto coffee—would I like one lump of sugar or two? Additionally,Dr. K and Dr. M had asked me if they would be removing a mole thatI had between my breasts, as surgery was the perfect time to get ridof it. It was not attractive, but it had become a part of me. I told themthat I did not want to lose any more of me than I needed to, and that Iwanted to keep my mole. They both joked with me about how hideousmy mole was going to look with my brand-new boobs. They made melaugh and brought levity to an agonizing experience. Nonetheless, Iam so glad that I kept my mole. We have been through a lot together.I spent a few final minutes alone with Billy, who gently touched andkissed my boobs. He then said “goodbye guys.” We cried and held eachother. His unconditional love and acceptance let me know that nomatter how this surgery altered my body, he would always love me andfind me beautiful. And with that, I was wheeled into surgery.As the anesthesia was administered and I was lying down, terrifiedfor how this next chapter of my life was about to unfold, Dr. M heldmy hand and supported me. It was such a small gesture, but meant theworld to me.