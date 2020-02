Interview with Paul Martin Midden, Author of 'Riley'

I suppose some do. But for most of us, I don’t think so. I find writing to be, if anything, a non-ego thing: I am not writing (directly) about myself but about people outside of me. I suppose that my feelings about my success as a writing waxes and wanes to some extent on the nature of reviews: sometime it is exhilarating and sometimes sobering or even humbling experience. I suppose for those writers who love promoting themselves, they can be seen as egotistical, whether or not that’s accurate.