WEEKS: AUTHOR Q&A with Jason T. Turley #interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I decided to write WEEKS Book One in the summer of 2009. By that time me, my brother and our friend had been playing a game we made up of the same name. I became so obsessed with our game and with zombies in general that I couldn’t keep it in. Like a pot boiling over, I had to get the edge off and writing down our adventures on paper was the only catharsis. I never would’ve guessed that my life’s dream would’ve been revealed by it, but since then it was my goal to write and never stop.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Originally I was going to publish through Author House but had a change of heart. I decided that it would be better for me to learn the business better by just jumping and learn how to swim. Also, it’s easier in the sense that I control my own schedule, to basically be my own boss. Though there are pros and cons to every choice I felt that self-publishing was the route I needed to take and I have no regrets.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





The biggest surprise was all the formalities and technicalities that go into making a book! I didn’t know how many inns-and-outs there was to just get a book out in print. It was certainly a learning experience, but I’m grateful for all the people online as well as author-vloggers whose wisdom and insight became invaluable. I wouldn’t be here right now without the help of others and I’m greatly humbled by their aid.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





From personal experience yes. I look at a book on the shelf and right away I decide if I want to read the back or not. As bad as that sounds coming from and first time-author it’s true. I just think you can tell the difference between someone who cares and doesn’t care about their craft by the cover.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers? Yes, it was hard! I tend to give myself a ton-load of work. But the best advice I think I can offer in response is to compartmentalize your work. By this I mean find a system of writing down that works for you. I struggle to find my own and it is tentative; however, for the present, it works a great deal. To start anyone off, I’d say just get words down on paper and worry about critiquing and fixing issues later. Just write down your ideas!





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Oh dear, in short, my answer is a laundry list. Right now I am working on WEEKS Book Two. I plan on continuing the series for some time, but on the side, I’m also working on a large fantasy piece, but the title is a complicated one. I have several other ideas for more sci-fi works as well but not enough to elaborate on, as they don’t have any working titles. To sum it up, I have about thirteen more books planned in the future.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





As mentioned previously, WEEKS did start as a game I played with my brother and friend Katie. But what may be surprising is that there are a couple of things in my book greatly inspired by the Resident Evil video game series! I absolutely love all the games, and growing up my family played them. Inspiration just shows up whenever and without an invitation; of which I am just fine with.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





This is a complicated one to answer; so I’ll try my best to answer it sensibly as possible. Works of art, that being: books, movies, game, etc, they are a means of escape. To break away from reality and to enter into a place where one’s problems and worries are not; its decompression if you will. But there is a mystery in the very nature of creativity that isn’t easily defined by words if at all. I want to create works of fiction that provide a good and clean means of escape, which I believe is healthy. I worry that the outer and inner evil forces at work will harm this “means of escape”. If anything, I just want people to find something in my books that may help them with any struggles they are going through.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Just that I am grateful for everyone who’s been on this 10+ year ride with me. There are too many people to thank, but I could not have gone at this alone. It’s like the Fellowship of the Ring and without my fellowship of friends and family and other associations, I would be utterly lost.







