A Day in the Life of Fantasy Author Brit Lunden

Brit Lunden is a prolific author who’s written over 50 books in assorted genres under different pen names. Bulwark was her first effort in adult fiction and was chosen by several of her fellow authors as the basis for a new series, A Bulwark Anthology. Using her characters, they are creating new denizens in spin-off stories to this bizarre town. Brit Lunden lives on Long Island in a house full of helpful ghosts.

I get a lot of attention about my busy life. I’ve written about it on Medium, as well as my blog. It’s somewhat like a three ring circus and has been that way for most of my life.Brit Lunden is one of my pen names. I have two, Carole P. Roman is the name I use when writing children’s books. To date, I have written close to eighty books. I am also the CEO of a large ground transportation company, as well as the manager of my son’s writing career. My real name is Phyllis Okon.That being said, here is a typical day in my life.I wake up at 530 in the morning and check emails, business, personal, and our book notification. I don’t leave my bed without checking the rankings on all our books, check Facebook comments and forward what needs to be looked at to my assistant, Brittney Bass.Breakfast meeting with my sons and staff at our headquarters regarding our bread and butter jobs. This takes up most of the morning, and depending on the day of the week involves any one of our seven regional offices around the country. Right now we are negotiating opening overseas and calls are done very early to accommodate the time zone.By ten, I meet with Brittney and we go over plans for marketing any one of the one hundred books we are promoting. My son writes under three genres, I write under two, so it involves a lot of genre jumping. We promote on Facebook, KDP, newsletters, Rafflecopters,and always have several blog tours going on.Brittney will set up contests, ads, and very often we work together creating new ways to get word of the books out there. I love making videos with her.I leave the office at two, go home to eat lunch and twice a week take yoga to clear my head and keep my body fit. The afternoon is spent returning emails and speaking with the various people I work with.By six, if I am not going out, I will eat something and then the real work begins.However not before I spend an hour or two on the phone with each one of my kids, my daughters-in-law and finally reading over Facetime with my grandchildren. We read nightly.Once the real peace of the night begins I either read, write or edit until twelve.I read as many books as I can, and I edit all my son’s books. Right now he is working on three and I have just finished editing Monsterland 3 for me. It is then sent to a professional editor.I have just completed a second joke book for Rockridge Press under the name Carole P. Roman. My first one, made it to number 11 on all of Amazon!Brit Lunden is now thinking about Trout and Bobby Joe, so when I have a second to breathe, I think I will tell their story!Bulwark- a wall or stockade that protects or sometimes hides the truth from the outside world. Bulwark, Georgia, isolated, hidden. Who knows what strange things can happen when the rest of the world can’t see you? JB Stratton is alone in the world, and all he has left are the memories of his beloved Ellie. Dirt poor JB and wealthy Ellie feel an instant connection that is as intense and primal as the blood red earth of their home. Unseen roots connect them, pulling them into an impossible relationship. Will the memories of past lives help or hinder the path of their love? Based on the original novella Bulwark, by Brit Lunden, The Knowing continues the story of a town isolated from the rest of the world where the impossible becomes plausible, and logic is determined by reality.“THE KNOWING is a wonderfully written romance, a time-hopping supernatural mystery, and an all-around good time–a worthy addition to Brit Lunden’s Bulwark anthology.”“Lunden’s characters feel real, and their interactions make the story work quite well. Her plot is engaging and suitably dark, making this an entertaining urban fantasy tale. The Knowing: A Bulwark Anthology is a well written and engrossing read. It’s most highly recommended.”“Romance devotees looking for a quick, colorful read should consider The Knowing, which might spark interest in checking out the preceding novella and other installments in the Bulwark Anthology, all of which are currently available in paperback and ebook.”An interesting read and wonderful first addition to what seems to be an anthology with much promise.The skillful storytelling brings the characters to life and provides a highly immersive reading experience… I strongly urge you to read Brit Lunden’s original novellaas well, which sets the stage for all the characters in the anthology and offers more excitement for fans of paranormal thrillers.“The Knowing, as its title suggests, makes a compelling pull in such a short space of pages, absolutely filled with emotion and conveying a powerfully romantic story line in sharp contrast to the previous book, but also very fitting of the town and its tone. Readers seeking an immersive new series where they can experience all different story types within the same, dark mysterious world are certain to love The Knowing and the Bulwark Anthology in general.”“The story is brief yet impactful as the details included and the images they paint are emotionally evocative. The wisdom of characters such as Bear Bryant shines through and adds a beautiful touch to the already delightful love story. The intensity of JB and Ellie’s relationship plus the paranormal aspects of their story makes it even more enthralling. The Knowing by Brit Lunden is a well-told tantalizing read.”“It is a beautifully written love story encompassing the present, past, and even past lives. It is a romance with a hint of the supernatural. It is well written with a level of area building and character development often unseen in shorter books. It was easy to read this in one sitting; the story is sweet, intriguing, and sometimes moving. It has certainly piqued my interest in other books by this author, especially the Bulwark, from which this story stems. ”“The engaging tale’s centerpiece is the teens’ romance, with a Southern setting the author masterfully captures… The unadorned prose and concise descriptions make for a quick read all the way to the bittersweet ending… A short but undeniably charming love story.” –“When two people find each other and then lose each other, it sometimes takes extraordinary happenings to bring them back together. “The Knowing” is a quick little story underwritten with the paranormal, and this keeps readers guessing. What could possibly go wrong in this strange world?”“For those readers looking for a fast-paced paranormal mystery novel with excellent, vivid descriptive elements, this is a great choice for you. I believe that Brit Lunden’s works are destined to become a classic in paranormal short story fiction.”