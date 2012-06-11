A MAN'S LATE NIGHT THOUGHTS: AUTHOR Q&A with J. Richman #interview

This book was not a book for over 10 years as it beginnings was a journal of my daily thoughts that over time became more interesting as I found I had a talent reducing long meaningful thoughts into very a short concise thoughts. I included these thoughts in my commutations to friends and they responded that they caused them to rethink some of reactions to their errors and those of their family members.

A better understanding of our human frailties and add self-compassion relieve a lot of stress and reduce self anger and anger for others.

As the numbers of thoughts added one on another to over 200 and the idea of a book was born.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

My publisher is Dorrance Publishing has a 100 year history helping author self publish.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

Everything was a surprise. They had never seen a book of 344 short concise original thoughts by one author and it turns out no one had---Having a completely different soon caught interest of some radio shows and the title of A M an’s L ater N ight T houghts piqued the interest of women.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

The book cover must catch the eye and my cover show s a park at night with the title and a thought s .

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Problems occur when we confuse how a women looks for who she is----

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

To understand we are all prone to errors and self compassion for our self and other leads to less self anger and anger for other s .

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?