THE MOCKING MAN Book Blast & Win $25 Amazon Gift Card!

THE PACT: Two friends. One pact. A dangerous plan with an elaborate deception. In a world where they must rely on each other to survive, how far will each of them go to honor the pact?

Be very careful, Izzy. You could go to jail if you get caught.

My boss’s words about being unethical flashed through my mind. What I was contemplating now wasn’t ethical at all. It was dishonest. Wrong.

But I needed to find out if Alex was alive. I needed to find the mocking man. And I needed to do it today. So while Mr. Wilson slept, I was going to quietly snoop while I cleaned, and see if I could find something that might give me answers.

Video surveillance be dammed. If I moved around just right, carrying my supplies and acting like I was cleaning, then he wouldn’t know I was snooping, right?

A half hour later, I’d searched through this entire side of the villa and found no evidence suggesting Alex Davies might live here. Was I wasting my time here? Was Alex truly dead?

I tiptoed back into the kitchen. Then I went around past the sunroom area and down a separate hallway, checking each room. Nothing.

The last door to my right was closed. The sun wasn’t all the way up yet, so it was still a bit dark in the hallway. As I drew nearer, it became apparent the “closed” door actually stood slightly ajar. Just a crack. As if someone had forgotten to close it all of the way.

For some reason, that small opening called to me, saying, “Come check me out. There are secrets in here.”

And I fell for it. Hook, line, and sinker.

I gravitated toward the opening, eager to see beyond, taking no heed to my inner warnings that shrieked, curiosity killed the cat, Izzy. Be careful.

Gently pressing on the door, I pushed it open.

The room was shrouded in darkness, the curtains drawn.

A sense of eeriness crept over me as I tried to make out what I was seeing.

I stumbled back, a scream erupting from my throat.

What the…crap was that?

Leslie Georgeson writes romance and suspense, sometimes with a dash of sci-fi or paranormal tossed in to make things more interesting. She is the author of the military romantic suspense series, THE DREGS, which was nominated for the 2018 TopShelf Indie Book Awards. Her other titles include the UNLIKELY HEROES series, the UNDERNEATH series, the standalone romantic mystery, NO SON OF MINE, and the newly released romantic suspense duet, THE PACT. Book one, The Mocking Man, is now available on Amazon and book two, The Honest Liar, is scheduled for an early June 2020 release. Leslie lives with her husband and daughter on a quiet country acreage in Idaho.

THE MOCKING MANBy Leslie GeorgesonRomantic SuspenseThe Mocking Man:Deception.Not a word I would have associated with myself fifteen years ago. Back then I was innocent and carefree, a teenage boy with big dreams.Then my best friend Rafe was kidnapped, and my world fell apart. I foolishly thought I could save him.I was wrong.Now my entire life is a web of deceit. My every breath tainted by lies. I don’t like what I’ve become. But it’s essential for my very survival.My job now is to stay in the shadows and keep Rafe’s sister Isabella safe. She can’t even know I’m here.Then danger lurks closer. Somehow, I must protect her while keeping my secret.But I get so caught up in my own twisted game that I eventually make a terrible mistake.Now she’s a part of the pact. And I can’t let her go.But what kind of life can I give her if I can never be anything more than the mocking man?***This series is a romantic suspense duet. Book 1 is Alex’s story, and Book 2 is Rafe’s story. Each is a separate romance with an HEA (and no cliffhangers). However, events from book 1 lead to events in book 2. Therefore, it is recommended that they be read in order to get the full story. These books contain strong language, adult situations, and dark subject matters. Recommended for readers ages 18 and up.***