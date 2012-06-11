UNEARTHING THE PAST: AUTHOR Q&A with W.L. Brooks #interview
Today's guest is romantic suspense author W.L. Brooks! Her book is titled UNEARTHING THE PAST and she is here today to talk about her new book and what surprised her about the whole process of getting published.
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?Unearthing the Past is the third book in my McKay Series. Originally, I came up with the idea of the McKay sisters in the early 2000’s for a creative writing class. though, the world I’d created was never far from my mind, life happens—Ugh, adulting—and I packed my stories up for years. When I was finally able to put more time into pursuing my dream, I brought the McKays out of their box. With the help of a professional editor, I got the first book in the series, Let the Dead Lie, ready to find its place in the publishing world.Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?I’m happy to say I’m published through The Wild Rose Press. When I was working retail and writing was my secret passion, a customer came in with a witty T-shirt—I can’t remember what it said now, but it was something about being put in her next novel. As I rang up her purchases, I told her I liked her shirt, and she said she was a writer. This, of course, sent a jolt through me, and I asked her some questions while I helped her out to her car. I don’t remember her name, but I remember her mentioning The Wild Rose Press. A few years later, when I was finally in the position to send out query letters, I remembered what the woman said, and submitted my manuscript. Best customer EVER!Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?I do! I mean, should you judge a book by it’s cover? NO. Do we? Yes. We can’t seem to help being drawn to things visually. I’ve bought books and not bought books based on their covers, so I get it.How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?Editing and rewrites are usually the part of writing I struggle with the most. It’s hard to hear you need to cut or redo what you thought was a great line, scene, and, yes, even chapter(s). But I’ve yet to be unhappy with the end result. So, it’s ok to be upset, but do the work; you won’t regret it.What other books are you working on and when will they be published?I am currently putting the finishing touches on book four of The McKay series, but it still has to go through the submission process.Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?I just want to give readers a place to escape to when they need it. You know, come to Blue Creek we’ve got murder, mystery, romance, steamy sex, some humor, and maybe a happy ending or two. Don’t be shy, all are welcome.Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?Be kind to your editors—they’re superheroes!
W.L. Brooks was born with an active imagination. When characters come into her mind, she has to give them a life- a chance to tell their stories. With a coffee cup in her hand and a cat by her side, she spends her days letting the ideas flow onto paper. A voracious reader, she draws her inspiration from mystery, romance, suspense and a dash of the paranormal.
A native of Virginia Beach, she is currently living in Western North Carolina. Pick up her latest novel, The Secrets That Shape Us- available now!
A single mother and owner of the town diner, Charlie McKay couldn’t be happier with her life in Blue Creek. Taking care of everyone around her is a labor of love, but the secret she’s keeping about her daughter’s parentage lurks beneath the surface. With the scars of the past still not healed, Charlie isn’t interested in adding a man to her life, even if that man is the oh-so-tempting Craig Sutton.
Determined to own his own bar, as his father had, Craig Sutton is a man on a mission. But wanting to enjoy small town life is only one of the reasons he moved to the mountains of North Carolina. Whether meaning to or not, Craig can’t keep from getting involved with the McKay family, and the closer he gets to Charlie and her daughter the more entangled he becomes.
In Blue Creek secrets have always run deep, and someone is now trying to expose Charlie’s in a disturbing way. She isn’t the only one with something to hide, however, and deception threatens a possible relationship between her and Craig. As hidden truths are revealed and danger increases, Charlie must find a way to face the past or lose everything.
