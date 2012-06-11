UNEARTHING THE PAST: AUTHOR Q&A with W.L. Brooks #interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Unearthing the Past is the third book in my McKay Series. Originally, I came up with the idea of the McKay sisters in the early 2000’s for a creative writing class. though, the world I’d created was never far from my mind, life happens—Ugh, adulting—and I packed my stories up for years. When I was finally able to put more time into pursuing my dream, I brought the McKays out of their box. With the help of a professional editor, I got the first book in the series, Let the Dead Lie, ready to find its place in the publishing world.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I’m happy to say I’m published through The Wild Rose Press. When I was working retail and writing was my secret passion, a customer came in with a witty T-shirt—I can’t remember what it said now, but it was something about being put in her next novel. As I rang up her purchases, I told her I liked her shirt, and she said she was a writer. This, of course, sent a jolt through me, and I asked her some questions while I helped her out to her car. I don’t remember her name, but I remember her mentioning The Wild Rose Press. A few years later, when I was finally in the position to send out query letters, I remembered what the woman said, and submitted my manuscript. Best customer EVER!









Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





I do! I mean, should you judge a book by it’s cover? NO. Do we? Yes. We can’t seem to help being drawn to things visually. I’ve bought books and not bought books based on their covers, so I get it.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Editing and rewrites are usually the part of writing I struggle with the most. It’s hard to hear you need to cut or redo what you thought was a great line, scene, and, yes, even chapter(s). But I’ve yet to be unhappy with the end result. So, it’s ok to be upset, but do the work; you won’t regret it.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am currently putting the finishing touches on book four of The McKay series, but it still has to go through the submission process.









Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I just want to give readers a place to escape to when they need it. You know, come to Blue Creek we’ve got murder, mystery, romance, steamy sex, some humor, and maybe a happy ending or two. Don’t be shy, all are welcome.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Be kind to your editors—they’re superheroes!















