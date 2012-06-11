ALEXANDRA FOREVER: BEGINNINGS: AUTHOR Q&A with D.W. Richards #interview @a4eproject

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





In developing the Alexandra Forever Project, I needed to transition Alexandra’s story arc from her first appearance in the literary novel, “Pairs” to the fantasy sci-fi universe of the graphic novel, “Alexandra Forever: 2337”, which was initially released in 2016. The need for the narrative bridge that the novella provides, occurred to me while writing the graphic novel.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My publisher is Solstice Publishing and I found them during an Internet search. I was primarily focusing on publishers that took unsolicited manuscripts and did not require agented submissions.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





My first book was self-published ten years ago. All of it was a surprise. The “everything else” besides writing that goes into getting a book out was a steep learning curve for me. The challenges in marketing were probably what I was least prepared for. Over the past decade a vast array of promotional options appears to have cropped up to fill that need. But, it’s still a challenge.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





The book cover has become critical in the selling process for authors with an unestablished brand, like myself. On sites like Amazon, the front cover is all you have to make that initial grab at a potential reader’s attention.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It was fairly easy for me to write “Alexandra Forever: Beginnings” because I knew quite a bit going in. In a sense, a lot of the heavy lifting was already done. I knew Alexandra very well. I knew the backstory of her relationship with Terra and I knew the nature of their relationship with Leviathan. I had a story objective and ending in mind.

My single piece of advice; if nothing else, know the ending before you start.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Currently I am working on a novel length manuscript with the working title “Alexandra Forever 2291”. The plan is to release it as a series of novella length books on Kindle Unlimited. I’m estimating a total of eight books which will sequentially roll out in three-to-four-month intervals. At the time of this interview the first draft of the first book is with a small group of beta readers and, while I await their verdict, I’ve started on the second book.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





During the writing of “Alexandra Forever: Beginnings” I conferred with a privately held defense and security contracting company, owner and employees, about weapons and explosives.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Forgiveness, importance of family, personal sacrifice and moral duty, while not explicitly messages of the book, are guiding themes.





Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Thank you! If anyone is interested it contacting me, I’d love to hear from them. The various means of doing so can be found on my author website, www.dwrichardsauthor.com.







