Authors Guild Finds Writers Are Losing Significant Income
The Guild sought to disavow the idea that because people were locked in their homes, more were buying books. “While social distancing and shelter-in-place orders have resulted in more people reading than usual, it is a mistake to assume that means more book sales for most of today’s working authors," said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of the Guild. "The closure of bookstores, libraries and other venues has made it very difficult for writers to connect with book audiences and promote book sales. This is particularly problematic for those authors who recently released a book or have books scheduled for release this spring." Nearly half the members surveyed said they had recently published a book or were planning on publishing a book in the near term, and among those, 74% said they anticipated lower sales.
