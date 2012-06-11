How Are Authors Handling the Covid-19 Epidemic?

Times are a’changing and at this moment in time it seems that with the Covid-19 epidemic in full swing, these changing times are met with uncertainty, loss of wages, stress, you name it.

I wish I had a magic ball that could tell you when this will be all over. We’re all in this together and we’re all suffering together. In all the years I have been on this earth, there are two times in history that has affected me more than any other time – 9-ll and now.

So how are you handling life? With most people homebound waiting for this ‘stay at home’ mandate to be over, even their way of life has changed. Children are home and it’s up to us to homeschool them, which can be a frustrating experience or a rewarding experience, but it’s something we tackle even though we’ve never done it before.

My children are grown so I don’t have that problem on top of all the other million problems presenting us and the fact that I already work at home so this isn’t really new to me, I feel bad for authors who have set up physical booksignings only to have them either move them up to the unforeseeable future or rely on other ways to get the word out about their new babies. It’s frustrating for them.

I turned to Twitter to find out how authors are handling this. I have never seen a community so willing to go the extra mile for each other. Some are willing to promote each other which is a really good idea.




Even those who don’t usually review books are helping out (excuse the language)…




Some are going ahead with plans…



It’s hitting the blogging community as well…


Some sad news…



And some good news…


There will be a follow up and I’ll try to keep you informed of whatever news comes across my desk, but please…stay healthy, stay safe and stay strong! God Bless America.

Dorothy Thompson is the founder/owner of Pump Up Your Book, an award-winning virtual book tour company. You can visit her website at www.pumpupyourbook.com.

