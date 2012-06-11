How Are Authors Handling the Covid-19 Epidemic?





Times are a’changing and at this moment in time it seems that with the Covid-19 epidemic in full swing, these changing times are met with uncertainty, loss of wages, stress, you name it.





I wish I had a magic ball that could tell you when this will be all over. We’re all in this together and we’re all suffering together. In all the years I have been on this earth, there are two times in history that has affected me more than any other time – 9-ll and now.





So how are you handling life? With most people homebound waiting for this ‘stay at home’ mandate to be over, even their way of life has changed. Children are home and it’s up to us to homeschool them, which can be a frustrating experience or a rewarding experience, but it’s something we tackle even though we’ve never done it before.





My children are grown so I don’t have that problem on top of all the other million problems presenting us and the fact that I already work at home so this isn’t really new to me, I feel bad for authors who have set up physical booksignings only to have them either move them up to the unforeseeable future or rely on other ways to get the word out about their new babies. It’s frustrating for them.





I turned to Twitter to find out how authors are handling this. I have never seen a community so willing to go the extra mile for each other. Some are willing to promote each other which is a really good idea.





Wishing a huge happy publication day to @HalehAgar today for her beautiful debut novel OUT OF TOUCH! Every copy bought means so much, especially now, thank you!https://t.co/EUG5r9RbxJ



To celebrate I have 3 copies to #giveaway - RT and follow by 5pm on Fri 3 April to win! pic.twitter.com/IJsINTCbyZ — Virginia Woolstencroft (@gigicroft) April 2, 2020

Even those who don’t usually review books are helping out (excuse the language)…





So, not only are we in the grip of the fucking Corona virus, it would appear that Hell has also frozen over because...I am WRITING A REVIEW!! Bloody Nora 😂 This one is for the (spoiler) brilliant Death Of A Painter by @mattwross (pub @RedDogTweets) and out on the 27th. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qrvOrrsaVC — Mart Ⓥ (@LaughingGravy71) April 2, 2020

Some are going ahead with plans…







Feeling blue that I'm sitting at home and am not at my debut book launch which would have been happening right now... but reminding myself that #coronavirus cannot stop me BECOMING A PUBLISHED AUTHOR TOMORROW!! The party's postponed but the milestone remains. #ThePuritanPrincess pic.twitter.com/jeZGvIJluk — Miranda Malins (@MirandaMalins) April 1, 2020











So sorry pic.twitter.com/riCclQg499 Update: Doctors believe I have the dreaded Coronavirus. I'm meant to be getting a steroid prescription hopefully very soon. Needless to say I'm not up to doing anywork at all at the moment, on account of being more asleep than awake.So sorry #bookbloggers and #authors March 26, 2020 It’s hitting the blogging community as well…





Some sad news…







Michael Sorkin, the architect, urbanist, theorist, author, and educator has passed away at 71 after contracting the novel coronavirus COVID-19.https://t.co/OzcEKvpQnX — Architects Newspaper (@archpaper) March 26, 2020











Thank you to everyone who has bought this book - and to all in Amid all the stress and worry, I have just had the most wonderful news from my brilliant publishers @AvonBooksUK - delighted to say #TheLiarsDaughter is now officially a USA Today Bestseller!Thank you to everyone who has bought this book - and to all in @Harper360 xx April 2, 2020 And some good news…



