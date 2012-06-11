Local authors, bookshops forced to learn the art of the virtual book tour

Great Writing Words of Wisdom

"Leo Tolstoy said that "there are as many minds as there are heads." To me, this means that every individual is unique. Fortunately, I am able to solve artistic problems quickly and the process is nothing but pure bliss. My one piece of advice to fellow writers is: Stay true to yourselves through the ebb and flow of the creative process - I guarantee your work will reflect your uniqueness."

--Marin, 'TWAS THE NIGHT