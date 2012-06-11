Local authors, bookshops forced to learn the art of the virtual book tour
San Diego author Matthew Quirk’s new thriller, “Hour of the Assassin,” opens with the main character sneaking past armed guards and security cameras into the home of a former CIA director. Timing is everything.
Quirk’s timing? Unfortunate.
His book came out Tuesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s confined people to their homes and closed most businesses, including bookstores.
He was supposed to start a nine-city, cross-country book tour. Instead he was at home, in front of his computer’s camera, talking about his work and answering questions through the virtual worlds of Zoom and Facebook Live.
“Nothing can replace going out on the road and meeting people face to face,” Quirk said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. But the outbreak happened so quickly, it’s forcing everyone to adapt on the fly.”
