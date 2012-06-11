MOCHA, MOONLIGHT, And Murder: AUTHOR Q&A with MaryAnn Kempher #interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





In 2008, I’d seen a news show talking about a well-known super store. They said that the super store had been caught cashing life insurance policies on employees who had left the company years earlier. The insurance was called Dead Janitor insurance. My book was going to revolve around insurance fraud. However, after doing research, I found that insurance fraud is really hard to accomplish. The insurance companies have a lot of safeguards to ensure they don’t part with their money unless absolutely necessary. So, my book’s plot had to be rethought.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Mocha, Moonlight, and Murder was originally published by a small publisher. I bought the rights back and self-published through Amazon.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Yes, how anti-climactic it was. As an author, you might spend years writing your book, especially your first one. When my first book was published, while I was thrilled, the anticipation didn’t live up to the reality.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Absolutely, maybe the most important role. It’s the first thing a reader sees, whether on-line or in an actual store. The cover needs to get their attention, before they’ll turn it over and read the back-cover blurb.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I made the process harder than it had to be. Regardless of genre, my advice would be to do your research. Buy books on the writing process, don’t assume you know what to do. Just like with anything, if you’ve never done it before—you should be open to study. If possible, travel to the location of your book. Then, once you feel ready, create a rough outline. Try not to edit during the writing process, not a lot anyway. Just get the words down. Sure, the first draft might really stink, or not—but that’s what the revision process is for; to make that dirty diamond shine. Write, every day, if possible. Nobody is going to write your book for you. Don’t give up.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Mocha, Moonlight, and Murder is book one in a seven-book series. My eighth book will be a “spin-off” starring two popular characters from the original series. I just released book seven in January 2020, so I’m not actively writing my eighth book yet.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





That it took nearly five years from first word typed to publication. I average one a year now.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Mocha, Moonlight, and Murder is a romantic comedy and a murder mystery that will have readers laughing out loud and really surprised at the end. There is no message, just enjoyment.







WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS: Website: http://www.mkempher.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorMaryAnnKempher/ For many years, MaryAnn Kempher lived in Reno Nevada where most of her stories are set. Her books are an entertaining mix of mystery and humor. She lives in the Tampa Florida area with her husband, two children, and a very snooty Chorkie.



One night, 28-year-old, Katherine O’Brian, decides to walk to an all-night diner. The only problem? It’s midnight, but Katherine lives in Reno Nevada, a city that never sleeps; she can clearly see the diner’s lights in the distance. It’s no big deal, until she passes someone’s garage where a man is loading a dead body into the trunk of his car.



And now, she’s in trouble. She outran the man that night, and while she has no idea who he is, he knows who she is. And he wants her dead.



As if attempts on her life weren’t stressful enough, Katherine has gone back to college. She’s determined to finally finish her degree, but her lab partner is driving her crazy. He’s hot, but annoying. And she’s not sure which she wants more—a night of mad, passionate sex or a new lab partner. It varies from day to day.



Will Katherine give in to her lust for her partner or will she give in to her desire to throttle him? If she’s in the ground before graduation, it won’t matter.



Not your typical romance, not your typical mystery.

ORDER YOUR COPY Amazon → https://amzn.to/2OkHlii One night, 28-year-old, Katherine O’Brian, decides to walk to an all-night diner. The only problem? It’s midnight, but Katherine lives in Reno Nevada, a city that never sleeps; she can clearly see the diner’s lights in the distance. It’s no big deal, until she passes someone’s garage where a man is loading a dead body into the trunk of his car.And now, she’s in trouble. She outran the man that night, and while she has no idea who he is, he knows who she is. And he wants her dead.As if attempts on her life weren’t stressful enough, Katherine has gone back to college. She’s determined to finally finish her degree, but her lab partner is driving her crazy. He’s hot, but annoying. And she’s not sure which she wants more—a night of mad, passionate sex or a new lab partner. It varies from day to day.Will Katherine give in to her lust for her partner or will she give in to her desire to throttle him? If she’s in the ground before graduation, it won’t matter.Not your typical romance, not your typical mystery.



