Up Close and Personal with 'The Penitent' A. Keith Carreiro

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is A. Keith Carreiro, author of the fantasy, THE PENITENT - PART III. You can visit Keith's website at www.immortalitywars.com









On Writing…

For as long as I can remember I always loved stories. It didn’t matter if they were told by members of my family, sung by some of them, or were found in books, on the radio, or on television and at the movies. Whenever I had the chance to hear, read or see one I would be totally captivated with the power of its narrative. Stories helped provide me with an insight into different worlds, perspectives and understandings about life.





Two other experiences helped shape and inspire me to become a writer: one was music and the other was writing poetry.





I started playing the piano when I was four–years–old. When I was six, I discovered an old acoustic guitar in one my parent’s basement cabinets. It was the one my mother played in the 1930s. I still vividly recall striking the six strings with my right hand index finger. The sound I heard from it transported me into a place of wonder. I was transfixed, spellbound. I pestered my mother to no end to learn how to play it.





She found a classical guitar teacher, Joseph Raposo, Sr., who had a private music studio in Fall River , Massachusetts . Raposo was a graduate of the New England Conservatory and had taught at the Boston Conservatory of Music. Maestro Raposo’s son, Joe, Jr., was about my same age. He became known as a guest classical conductor and wrote songs for Vikki Carr and Frank Sinatra. He also was the musical director for Sesame Street . I studied with the maestro until I was 18.





As a boy I played in a fado band, whose main purpose is to accompany a singer or singers. In Portuguese, the term’s meaning is unclear: it may refer to destiny or fate, or death and utterance. The music originates, in part, from the lower classes in Portugal and has a thematic sense of lament and loss. I learned about playing with other musicians and how best to back up a wide variety of singers, or fadistas. Some of them lived in nearby communities and others were from the Azores or mainland Portugal . Two different interpretations of the term fadista exist. One means to compose music while the other means poet.





In high school I started writing poetry in my sophomore year and have done so since then. Although I wrote some short stories when I was younger, music and poetry were my major forms of creative expression.





While attending the University of Maine at Orono, I met Stephen King

< https://immortalitywars.com/425-2/ >. Even though he provided me with advice well over half a century ago about the discipline and craft of writing, I did not apply it until 2014 when I wrote the first draft of the manuscript for the Penitent.





My first published work was an academic article I wrote (July 1998) about guiding students in the research writing process. I have matured quite a bit since that time as I have learned the process of academic writing in my field of inquiry. In my fiction writing, I have learned a lot about the craft and process of writing, with still a lifetime to go in becoming more knowledgeable about storytelling.





On Being Published…

Being published for the first time was a major accomplishment for me. I felt that I was on my way to becoming a professional writer. A sense of pride was present along with the humbling realization that the article was now available for the public to read, to talk about and to judge the merit and quality of my writing. Becoming a published author felt like the dawn of a new chapter in my life.





My latest book, the Penitent – Part III, is the third book of a planned, nine-book series called The Immortality Wars.





It concludes Pall Warren’s search for John Savage. Pall is an elite soldier who is a gifted combatant in close quarter fighting. Savage, also being almost seven–feet tall, is a fierce and indomitable warrior known for his accuracy with a longbow and fierce fighting prowess. Unknown to Pall, Savage is working for the High King and Minister of Affairs’ intelligence network. Savage was sent by Minister Pereduras to investigate strange rumors about supernatural creatures being unleashed against the people of West Fündländ , as well as to learn more about an alarming increase in raids being conducted along the western coast of the Realm.





After first meeting Savage close to a deadly field of combat in Part I, both men become separated from one another as a result of a pitched battle they have against Commander Gregor Mordant and his Marauders at a nearby abandoned farm. Added to the mix is a demon named Ünger whose sole purpose is to destroy “breathers” (i.e., humans), for whom he has an insatiable appetite. Pall’s pursuit of Savage brings him to Gullswater. Here, he learns from Merek, a former Marauder who helped torture Pall at the farmstead, but is now allied with him, that Savage has most likely gone east to the coast of the Sea of Fáelán .





In Part III, Pall’s quest for understanding what is happening around him brings him to the port city of Seascale , the summer residence of the High King’s court. Pall becomes involved in a deadly running battle between the High King’s forces and those of a renegade priest named Kosem Mungadai. A thaumaturge of the 13th level of the occult arts, his origins are unknown. He is capable of great feats of organization and oratory. Considered a savior by his followers, he is also respected by almost everyone in Seascale where he has a monastery called the Church of Equity . However, his sole purpose is to defeat and overthrow everything around him for the sake of investing all power into himself and the powers he serves.





The forces arrayed against the High King, his kingdom and army become further entangled with the war being waged between Mungadai, Commander Mordant and his Marauders and the spiritual forces unleashed by the priest against Savage and his companions. Combat swirls relentlessly throughout the city at night in the middle of a torrential downpour of rain.





In search of John Savage, Pall Warren encounters the destructive power of evil arrayed against him. Even though loss ekes a toll upon his life, he summons the strength and courage to continue his quest for meaning. He discovers that the role he must play in determining who he is forms an integral part in the destiny of everyone around him.





Evil unleashed. Goodness embattled. A spellbinding story erupts onto the pages of the concluding novel of the Penitent trilogy.





On Publishing Industry…

Change is inevitable. Add the rapid developments in technology and information to the changing publishing industry and presto(!): we have an exponential torrent of change occurring within it. I think this seismic activity is excellent and offers authors at all writing levels unique opportunities to tell their stories without having negative creative oversight upon them. They can create outstanding innovative work that breaks convention and formula, which many of the traditional venues remain fixated upon today. Authors can take a gamble at the telling of a tale and transform the genre they are writing in while still grabbing their prospective readers’ attention and delight with a demonstrated excellence in their storytelling abilities.





My first trilogy is published by Stillwater River Publications ( 18 August 2019 ).It was a great decision to have this professional help.





Mistakes Along the Way…

I made a lot of mistakes, and still will do so. The errors made were based on a lack of knowledge about all of the various facets of the writing trade. For example, I thought all I had to do was write the manuscript and the “rest” would be inevitably easy. That myth was soundly shattered, and early on in getting my first book published. I had to do a tremendous amount of reading about how one goes about independently publishing a book. Yet, not knowing anyone in the industry meant I had to risk finding people who could help me get published. It felt like I went through three lifetimes of bringing my story to print. Belonging to a credible writing group has been of invaluable help to me in this regard.





On Marketing…

I am not a salesperson for myself. I can sell for anyone else. Yet, when I turn the public relations light on me, I clam up. Worse than that, I tend to avoid marketing. It has taken me a while to understand that as I believe in the story I am writing, I need to believe in the validity of marketing in order to gain the attention of the public.





Despite such logic, I find that teeth grinding becomes habitual to me when it comes to networking and marketing. I have an established author page, for example, < https://immortalitywars.com/ >, and other links to social media platforms. I attend local and regional book signings, present my work at libraries and bookstores and go to writing conferences. I have a publicist and a marketing firm helping me with this aspect of networking and conducting public relations strategies.





On Goals and Dreams…

While fame and fortune alike are sought after, they are not my first goals. I want to be able to tell stories to people that will entertain them, and perhaps make them wonder about the nature of the world we live in and the life we are given for such a brief moment in time.





My greatest hope, and wish, is that the release of this third book in The Immortality Wars series helps this saga become known nationally and internationally. In doing so, I hope that it will help me to focus solely on my writing. I want to see this story fully developed, written and released to avid readers throughout the world.





There is one guarantee about life that I have learned: there are no guarantees. With that sentiment comes the understanding that to realize a dream one has to put a foundation under it that is built on solid ground. For me, I need to concentrate on learning more about the art of storytelling. While part of such learning is a solitary process, it is important that I continue building my relationships with other writers and people who are in the literary field and industry. I also need to continue putting together a successful team around me. I have to rely on individuals I trust in the areas of editing, marketing, networking, technology and the use of social media.





About the Book







ORDER YOUR COPY

THE PENITENT—PART III, the third installment in author A. Keith Carreiro’s Immortality Wars series, brings Pall Warren, an elite warrior touched by the hand of God, into a new battle that pits the forces of good against those derived from the evils of man and beyond. As the final book in The Penitent trilogy, Pall joins with former enemies and comes closer to fulfilling his purpose of overcoming the corruption threatening humanity.In THE PENITENT—PART III, Pall Warren recovers from another bout of the suffering that has plagued his life by helping his friends bury their family members who were killed by a supernatural being with an insatiable appetite for humans. He travels to Gullswater, West Fündländ, in search of John Savage—the accomplished bowman—who was once his foe. The men forged their friendship in combat against Commander Gregor Mordant and his Marauders.While Pall searches for his friend, Savage meets with his employer, Braucus Peredurus, the King’s minister of affairs, to report his observations of mystical events and otherworldly creatures and then reveals that he has been tracking Commander Mordant, who, as he learns from Peredurus, is a key member of the King’s intelligence service network.Mordant is loyal to Kosem Mungadai, the respected head of the Church of Equity in the City of Seascale and a practitioner of the occult arts. Savage suspects Mordant is working against the King’s agenda and wants to detain the Commander, but Peredurus orders him not to; however, this command does not stop the bowman from surveilling Mordant. Meanwhile, Pall encounters Merek, a former member of the Marauders and crossbow expert. Merek suggests that Savage has gone to Seascale in search of Mordant.As tensions rise in the city, Mordant, Mungadai, and Savage cull together fighters to engage in urban warfare during a torrential rainstorm. As the battle begins, Pall and Merek stealthily contribute to Savage’s efforts. While the warriors relentlessly brawl throughout the pitch-black night, Mungadai conjures a squad of supernatural beings to assault Savage and his warriors with the ultimate goal of overthrowing the kingdom and empowering the evil forces he serves.In writing THE PENITENT—PART III, Carreiro’s goal was to create an epic story that brings Pall closer to fulfilling his destiny by posing the question, “In his quest for meaning, can virtue be used to combat and overcome evil?” For the reader, Carreiro hopes THE PENITENT—PART III offers a sense of “the mystery, wonder, and grandeur that is in this world and beyond that is available to us in the time we are placed here, despite the suffering and challenges each of us faces in our own lives.”