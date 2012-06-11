Up Close & Personal with 'Flash! The Science Behind Intuition' Dr. Anne Watson @post_hypnotic #upcloseandpersonal

So,You Have to Go To Court! was the first book I got published. My co-author, Wendy Harvey, Ll.B, was a longstanding friend of mine who was now (in the 1980’s) the Special Prosecutor in Child Sexual Assault Cases at the British Columbia (BC) Attorney General’s Office. I was teaching then at UBC in the Educational Psychology and Special Education Department. Wendy knew I was developing a series of children’s books from my studies in early language development, so that children would learn to read what they can say. Because of this interest in writing for children, Wendy came to me with the idea of a book that could stand as orientation for young sexual assault witnesses, so she wouldn’t have to spend so much of her time taking kids on the court tour and explaining what an oath is, what a judge is, what a trial is, and going over all things related to court appearances.

I loved the idea. Wendy fed me the procedures and I wrote in such a way that kids as young as 6 could read or understand everything they were about to face.

When Draft One was ready, Wendy and I read it together. We cried. Each of us had young daughters at the time. Each of us knew there would be no way in hell we would proceed to court with our own daughters as witnesses. Never would we submit them to the soul-searing, self-damaging experience from facing lawyers and judges who would tear them apart, which is how it was back then. What to do?

We decided to include as many opportunities as we could for the witnesses to feel empowered by court. We added things like, “If you can’t see over the bench, ask the judge for a cushion”, “if they want you to come back to court on an important school day, tell them another day would be better”, and most importantly, “if there is someone in the room that makes you feel bad, let the judge know and you will be able to give your evidence in a different room”.

Within months of Butterworths publishing the quickly best-selling book, we heard that children were saying to judges, “The book says…” and judges were responding appropriately. Soon, we had to go into a 2nd edition, then a 3rd, because the procedures were improving as a result of the book.

Then, the happiest scenario came when we no longer needed the book, because there was now a new profession called Victims’ Assistance Worker in all courtrooms across Canada . These workers oriented the child witnesses and empowered them. That’s exactly what we wanted when we wrote the book.

Our gratitude towards Butterworths for publishing this little book was huge, and they in turn feted their best-selling authors. It was an extraordinary experience.



