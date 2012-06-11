Interview: Rev. Terry Allan Christian, Author of WHAT DID JESUS SAY: THE SEVEN MESSAGES FROM THE MASTER @revtchristian #Interview
Since dedicating his life to Jesus at the age of 23, Terry Allan Christian has been reading the red lettered version of the 4 Gospels as recorded in the KJV Bible. Even though Terry reads the whole Bible, his primary focus is on the words of Jesus and the example of His actions.
Terry grew up in a violent dysfunctional family where he quit school at 16 and left home. He stuttered so bad he could only say 3-5 words in a row. His family and friends mocked him and that caused much stress in his early life.
At the age of 23, he had a near death experience and in which he had a dream. In this dream, he was told that one day he would be a teacher for Jesus. Needless to say, he was scared at first because of his stuttering and lack of structured education however, he always had a child-like faith and trust in Jesus as Lord.
After the dream, he was soon hired by the Dale Carnegie Organization and trained in sales and public speaking, where he met a man who taught him how to visually read. During the next few years Terry read several hundred books on the subject of personal growth.
At the age of 30, Terry became a professional Motivational Speaker and Executive Trainer and over the next 20 years he would deliver more than 2,500 presentations to private and public audiences across America and Canada.
Several years ago, Terry retired as a public speaker after feeling the Holy Spirit redirecting his life. He was led to do what Jesus told him many years earlier. After researching the 4 Gospels he composed the book What Did Jesus Say: The Seven Messages from the Master, using only the Words spoken by Jesus as recorded in the 4 Gospels, without adding any personal comments or opinions.
As in all God called missions it took longer, cost more and challenged him to the edge of his faith. He would later say, he had to read the Book of Job just to understand why this was happening to him and was he being tested or penalized. In the end, he was being tested and by the grace of God, he prevailed.
Now after 12 years of study, obedience, difficulty and struggle, this book is now available in Paperback, eBook, Audio Book and Kindle.
Today, Author and Counselor, Rev. Terry Christian is founder of Foundations for Life ‘Online’ Ministries and he presently lives at Negril Jamaica where he does local missionary work in schools and churches while counseling Christians worldwide online thru his program Christians Helping Christians.
Negril, Jamaica is where Rev. Christian went to fast & pray while seeking divine healing for Bladder Cancer. His doctors gave him 3yrs to live so he created a healing sabbatical and after fasting & praying, and walking the beach for 21 days, he returned to his Doctors and they released him ‘cancer free’.
Terry calls this program: The Life Walk –aka- The Miracle Walk and now offers this ‘restoration’ program online or in Negril, for everyone seeking Life, Health or Marriage Restoration.
Terry believes: WITH GOD, all things are possible, all the time, wherever we live and at every given moment, when we pray, believing.
"It’s early morning and the sun is rising over the water.
You can see a crowd gathering at the water’s edge, waiting for Jesus to appear, and teach them.
As everyone begins to quiet, a deep silence falls and the only
sound to be heard are the birds flying above.
Then Jesus suddenly appears and says...
Peace be with you my brothers and sisters"
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?
When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
I had just retired from being a Motivational Speaker to embrace my ministry calling and while in prayer I felt the Lord compelling me to compose a book using only His Words without adding any personal comments or opinions.
Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
I finally self published after a difficult experience with a Christian Publisher who assured me it was impossible to print a 4 color book. After much search, I discovered a printer who printed 4 color books so I published my book (myself) in 4 color.
Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Yes, whoever self publishes is responsible for all promotions and publicity.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
First impressions are always importance so I would say- yes!
How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
This book had a very specific message with strict guidelines so it was much easier to compose because it wasn’t an event, a concept or a theory. Whatever we write about must come from the heart and mind not just the emotions of sincerity.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
I’m working on my life journey called Walking with the Master. It’s a biography of my 45yrs walking with the Lord from being a stutterer, a high school dropout to becoming a professional Motivational Speaker delivering over 2500 presentations.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
What surprises everyone is the book contains over 500 Scriptures, composed into 7 Messages, spoken only by Jesus to those who loved and followed Him and I’ve added no personal opinions.
The message is: IF JESUS SAID IT, that settles it.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
I want to say THANK YOU for giving me this opportunity to explain my book and the special message it contains.
GOD BLESS
