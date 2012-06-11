Interview: Rev. Terry Allan Christian, Author of WHAT DID JESUS SAY: THE SEVEN MESSAGES FROM THE MASTER @revtchristian #Interview

Peace be with you my brothers and sisters"

to appear, and teach them.

You can see a crowd gathering at the water’s edge, waiting for

You can see a crowd gathering at the water’s edge, waiting for Jesus to appear, and teach them.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I had just retired from being a Motivational Speaker to embrace my ministry calling and while in prayer I felt the Lord compelling me to compose a book using only His Words without adding any personal comments or opinions.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I finally self published after a difficult experience with a Christian Publisher who assured me it was impossible to print a 4 color book. After much search, I discovered a printer who printed 4 color books so I published my book (myself) in 4 color.











Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Yes, whoever self publishes is responsible for all promotions and publicity.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





First impressions are always importance so I would say- yes!





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This book had a very specific message with strict guidelines so it was much easier to compose because it wasn’t an event, a concept or a theory. Whatever we write about must come from the heart and mind not just the emotions of sincerity.







What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m working on my life journey called Walking with the Master. It’s a biography of my 45yrs walking with the Lord from being a stutterer, a high school dropout to becoming a professional Motivational Speaker delivering over 2500 presentations.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





What surprises everyone is the book contains over 500 Scriptures, composed into 7 Messages, spoken only by Jesus to those who loved and followed Him and I’ve added no personal opinions.









Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





The message is: IF JESUS SAID IT, that settles it.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





I want to say THANK YOU for giving me this opportunity to explain my book and the special message it contains.



