Interview: Daryl-Jarod Author of Pain In My Heart @daryljarod #interview

I WONDER

I wonder, would they miss me?

If one day I decided I ’ d grown tired of trying And wanted nothing more

To do with this cruel , cruel world

If I woke up one morning too weary

Of being called sissy and faggot

Too ashamed of living day-to-day in this skin Because no one seems to understand me

They have no interest at all

In comprehending my daily struggles

Just because I walk the way I walk

And talk the way I talk

Does that give anyone the right to exclude me? Or find humor in my uniqueness?

Is it even ethical to taunt a timid soul

Already on the brink of destruction?

If I suddenly decided to give into

The darkness that follows

And if I for once and for all

No longer had to endure the torment

Of bullies and insecure bystanders

Would anyone care?

Tell me, would anyone care at all? I wonder...



