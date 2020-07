Interview: Daryl-Jarod Author of Pain In My Heart @daryljarod #interview

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:





I WONDER I wonder, would they miss me? If one day I decided I ’ d grown tired of trying And wanted nothing more To do with this cruel , cruel world If I woke up one morning too weary Of being called sissy and faggot Too ashamed of living day-to-day in this skin Because no one seems to understand me They have no interest at all In comprehending my daily struggles Just because I walk the way I walk And talk the way I talk Does that give anyone the right to exclude me? Or find humor in my uniqueness? Is it even ethical to taunt a timid soul Already on the brink of destruction? If I suddenly decided to give into The darkness that follows And if I for once and for all No longer had to endure the torment Of bullies and insecure bystanders Would anyone care? Tell me, would anyone care at all? I wonder...

Daryl-Jarod is an Amazon best-selling author, recording artist, and actor. Born and raised in Hopkins, South Carolina, he always had big dreams of pursuing a career in entertainment.As a child he’d write short stories and songs, which later aided him in transitioning into the talented storyteller he is today. His writing career all began with a short poem he composed in third grade entitled, “My Teacher is Neat”, which was selected to be featured in a publication of poems from talented students throughout the state. The encouragement of his mother, teachers, and peers, pushed him to continue writing.Years later, he is now the author of Silk, an acclaimed erotic series that debuted atop of Amazon’s Best-Seller Erotica charts. With many more book releases in the works, he has also displayed his skills as a singer-songwriter and rapper on his debut mixtape, “The Liberation of Daryl-Jarod”. Despite consistently maintaining a busy schedule, he always kept his acting goals in sight as he graduated from Coker College with a BA in Theatre Performance.Daryl-Jarod is hard at work promoting his latest and most personal offering, Pain in My Heart.Website: www.daryljarod.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/daryljarod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daryljarodrandolph Initially, I planned on releasing this book as an autobiography. There are so many life-changing situations I’ve encountered over the years. And I was positive that the story I had to tell could be a bestseller. I even began outlining chapters and figuring out what I wanted to say. But after much consideration, I decided if I’m going to really deliver the autobiography the way I wanted, discussing certain situations could possibly hurt a few people in my life.From there, I pondered on my love for poetry. My first published piece was a poem I wrote in fourth grade. So, I guess you could say I went back to basics with this book. In 2018, I officially began creating new poems, which mostly were the result of some very deep emotions from the past. And I have absolutely no regrets. It turned out exactly how it was meant to be.I’ve always been self-published. I love it! It is more work because you’re literally in charge of every aspect of your project. But it’s also rewarding when you see that final product you spent so many hours, months, maybe even years, putting your energy into.Don’t get me wrong though, if the right situation came along, I could see myself considering a contract with a publisher.It showed me how I can sometimes be my own worst critic. With each release, I see that more and more. I say that because there are always bits and pieces of a book that I consider making adjustments to. I always wonder how certain aspects will be received. But thankfully for the most part, the reception has usually been well.You know how they always say, don’t judge a book by its cover? Everyone says you shouldn’t, but people do anyway. Myself included.I do believe in order to engage a reader’s attention, your book cover plays a big part. An amazingly designed cover draws their curiosity to take a look at your book. However, it’s what lies within the pages that hold their interest from start to finish.It was fairly easy to write it, mostly due to it all being centered around my life and experiences. I will say it was difficult to release it though. I had so much fear of how this material would be received. I worried what family and friends would say. But I finally decided to listen to my spirit, with high hopes the book would be of help to someone.To be honest, not much at the moment. I do have a few ideas floating around in my head. I’ve mostly been focused on promoting Pain in My Heart, the podcast centered exclusively around the book, and also new music. As of right now, I don’t have plans for another book to be scheduled this year. But never say never.The photoshoot for the book was taken back in 2018. I expected the book to be released much sooner. But I also couldn’t stop myself from altering poems and making changes.You are not alone. No matter what trauma you may have endured. No matter how bad things may seem at the moment. There’s someone experiencing that pain as well, maybe even more so than you. And most importantly, it’s totally fine to talk about how you feel. We keep too much of what we’re experiencing bottled up inside.Thank you so much! On a final note, I’d like to add that the Pain in My Heart Podcast is now live on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, and Google Podcasts! In each episode, I discuss a poem and what I may have been going through at that moment. It’s possibly even more eye-opening than the book.